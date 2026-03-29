UFC President Dana White Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
By Manny Soloway on

Dana White wants you to know that he does not care about criticism over the UFC using AI for promos.

At a Saturday press conference, in response to a question about fan complaints over the AI usage, White, the CEO of UFC, said, “Give me a fucking break. AI is coming, and if we’re using AI, who gives a shit? People are upset about it, [saying] we should use artists. How about this: Shut the f*ck up and watch the fights.”

Outrage over AI usage has become increasingly common among fans across sports. Last fall, Fox produced an AI video to showcase Aaron Rodgers’s career. The video was riddled with errors, including Rodgers wearing the wrong color hat and a Packers Super Bowl shirt that said “chams” instead of “champs.”

In this case, White made it clear that it was not Paramount+, the new home of the UFC, that made the decision to use AI.

“Paramount’s not telling us how to run our production. We run production,” White added.

While much of the criticism of AI use centers on environmental impacts and the loss of employment for human artists, it is also worth noting that these AI promos continue to look awful. UFC fans on social media certainly noticed the decreased quality.

It might save the UFC a few bucks, but AI is still incredibly bad at producing promos.  Dana White is welcome to say whatever he wants, but the drop in quality from AI is too obvious to expect fans to just put up with it.

About Manny Soloway

Manny Soloway is a Iowa based writer focusing on TV ratings. He is also the founder of the TV Media Blog substack.

View all posts by Manny Soloway