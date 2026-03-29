Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Dana White wants you to know that he does not care about criticism over the UFC using AI for promos.

At a Saturday press conference, in response to a question about fan complaints over the AI usage, White, the CEO of UFC, said, “Give me a fucking break. AI is coming, and if we’re using AI, who gives a shit? People are upset about it, [saying] we should use artists. How about this: Shut the f*ck up and watch the fights.”

Dana White reacts to fans complaining about the UFC using AI for promo videos: “Give me a f*cking break. AI is coming, and if we’re using AI who gives a sh*t. People are upset, and we should use artists? How about this. Shut the f*ck up and watch the fights.” pic.twitter.com/9vZSBvbQgb — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 29, 2026

Outrage over AI usage has become increasingly common among fans across sports. Last fall, Fox produced an AI video to showcase Aaron Rodgers’s career. The video was riddled with errors, including Rodgers wearing the wrong color hat and a Packers Super Bowl shirt that said “chams” instead of “champs.”

In this case, White made it clear that it was not Paramount+, the new home of the UFC, that made the decision to use AI.

“Paramount’s not telling us how to run our production. We run production,” White added.

While much of the criticism of AI use centers on environmental impacts and the loss of employment for human artists, it is also worth noting that these AI promos continue to look awful. UFC fans on social media certainly noticed the decreased quality.

WTF is with this AI Slop UFC Promo they made where they put Pereira in Adesanya’s shorts and nobody in production seemed to notice before they put it out? Paramount, folks. #UFCSeattle #ufc pic.twitter.com/VlaYE4HO5o — BigDumbHarryMMA (@BigDumbHarry1) March 29, 2026

the AI promo packages… just shut the UFC down already lmfao — 🚨 KING MOKI 🚨 (@freetheopps) March 28, 2026

just seen the AI #UFCseattle promo. WTF, $1.1 BILLION a year and they use this horseshit? Hire some artists already — Mat Riddle (@mriddlemma) March 28, 2026

It might save the UFC a few bucks, but AI is still incredibly bad at producing promos. Dana White is welcome to say whatever he wants, but the drop in quality from AI is too obvious to expect fans to just put up with it.