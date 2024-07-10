Screen grab: One Nation

By his own admission, Dana White is typically tardy.

That wasn’t the case, however, on one occasion as UFC negotiated what would have been a major deal with CBS. And the change of pace proved to alter the course of the company’s history.

Appearing on Fox News’ One Nation with Brian Kilmeade earlier this week, White revealed that CBS was previously in talks to purchase the UFC. The deal, however, failed to come to fruition, thanks in large part to the UFC president arriving early on a phone call and getting into a fight with executives from CBS corporate sibling Showtime.

“CBS tried to come in and make us an offer to buy us at one point,” White told Kilmeade. “I was in Hawaii on vacation. And ironically, I’m usually late to everything. I was on the call early. And the Showtime guys were on the call early because they — I didn’t know they were going to be on. I thought we were talking to [former CBS Corporation chairman and CEO] Les Moonves. So by the time Les Moonves and [former UFC CEO] Lorenzo [Fertitta] got on the phone, me and Showtime were fighting. Going at it. Literally, ‘F you, F you,’ back and forth. And those guys got on and heard us going back and forth. And the call, literally, that was the end of it.