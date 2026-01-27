Screen grab: UFC

By any reasonable measure, UFC 324 was both a critical and commercial success.

Still, the MMA giant’s debut on Paramount+ drew some criticism from fans due to the increased number of ads featured on the broadcast.

Not only were there more ads than the previous UFC pay-per-view events that aired on ESPN+, but they were also presented during key moments such as fighter walkouts and in-fight corner work. Asked about the commercial aspect of the broadcast following the show, UFC president Dana White said he had yet to see it, but defended Paramount’s right to profit from its presentation.

“All of this is a work in progress,” he said during his post-show press conference. “It’s $8.99. You’re not paying f*cking however much anymore. These guys gotta make some money too.”

Asked whether he would have input into such matters, White conceded that Paramount gets to make the final call by way of its $7.7 billion rights deal. But he also noted that their relationship has been collaborative and that discussions are ongoing.

“That is a fact. Let’s start there,” he answered after a reporter asked whether Paramount’s deal allows it to make such determinations. “But these guys have been incredible to work with already, so we’ll figure it out.”

Commercials aside, complaints regarding UFC 324 were few and far between. Headlined by a stellar main event in which Justin Gaethje defeated Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblet to win the interim lightweight championship, the show was one of the MMA giant’s most exciting in recent memory, with Paramount touting nearly five million viewers for its UFC debut.

Moving forward, it’s easy to envision the lower barrier for entry — as White noted, UFC’s biggest shows are now accessible with a Paramount+ subscription — creating a boom period for the sport’s popularity. And if that requires viewers to see a few more ads along the way, that’s a tradeoff both UFC and Paramount will gladly take.