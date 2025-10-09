Screen grab: ‘The Bill Simmons Podcast’

Between a transformative deal with Paramount and a historic event at the White House, 2026 was already shaping up to be a seismic year for UFC.

In fact, Ariel Helwani is predicting that it could be the biggest year in the company’s history — and not just because of its new media rights package and the June 14 show at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Appearing on the latest episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, the longtime UFC insider discussed the state of the company following Alex Pereira’s knockout victory over Magomed Ankalaev to reclaim the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship at UFC 320 this past weekend. And in doing so, Helwani forecasted a massive 2026 for the MMA giant, citing the company’s emerging stars and potential high profile returns.

“I have a theory, Bill, that 2016 was the greatest year in UFC history. 2026 might actually top it if a few things actually break in their favor here,” Helwani told The Ringer founder. “And it all starts with this win for Alex Pereira. But like, every time I come on, you ask me, ‘where are the stars, where are the stars?’ Things might break — a few more results here and a few more comebacks and a few more guys agree to fight and 2026 could be an all-time year for the UFC. And of course it all starts with their deal with Paramount Plus.”

As for the star power, Helwani reiterated that it starts with Pereira, who has already publicly flirted with a potential move to the heavyweight division. If that happens, it could set up a potential super fight with Jon Jones, who Helwani believes could very well make his return to the octagon as early as next year after previously announcing his retirement last summer. Factor in reigning champion Tom Aspinall and it’s not crazy to think UFC’s heavyweight division could see an immediate boost in the months ahead.

“A rising tide lifts all boats,” Helwani said.

The Montreal native didn’t stop there, noting the potential returns of two of the biggest stars in UFC history in Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey. Despite having last fought in 2021, McGregor has openly discussed his desire to be a part of the White House card, while UFC president Dana White recently revealed he has stayed in touch with Rousey, who is training again.

Helwani even went as far as to float the possibility of a Francis Ngannou return, which he admitted would be the “craziest of them all.” The former heavyweight champion has been a start of the rival PFL promotion since 2023 after failing to reach a new contract with UFC during his title reign.

“Come on now, they have the money,” Helwani said of a potential deal for Ngannou. “They’re getting $1.1 billion from Paramount next year. Let’s go.

Obviously, none of these are set in stone and there’s a real possibility that none of these returns actually come to fruition. But one way or another, 2026 is shaping up to be a massive year for UFC; it’s just a matter of how big it will actually be.