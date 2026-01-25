Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Much like the outcome of its main event, the reaction to UFC 324 was a victory by way of unanimous decision.

The show — which marked UFC’s first monthly numbered event in its new media rights deal with Paramount+ — wasn’t perfect, especially with some underwhelming early fights, a plethora of commercials, and the typical culture wars nonsense (albeit during the prelims) the company has been associated with. But for most viewers, all of that proved to be an afterthought to what was ultimately one of the best shows — and most memorable fights — in recent UFC history.

It started with a heavyweight battle in which Waldo Cortes-Acosta knocked Derrick Lewis out in the second round. The result, while predictable, was still exciting and provided a potential much-needed jolt to one of UFC’s highest-profile but weakest divisions.

Derrick Lewis had a GOOD run but it’s about time he hangs it up 😭 #UFC324 pic.twitter.com/x7nkVJ28IE — Degenerate George (@DGen_Media) January 25, 2026

That was followed by a co-main event in which Song Yadong initially appeared to be authoring a major upset. “Suga” Sean O’Malley, however, managed to overcome the early deficit, as one of UFC’s biggest and most colorful stars — literally, look at his hair — energetically secured a unanimous decision victory to end a two-fight losing streak and reestablish himself as a viable bantamweight contender.

But the excitement of O’Malley’s comeback win paled in comparison to UFC 324’s true main event. While Justin Gaethje largely dominated the five-round slugfest, Paddy “The Baddie” Pimblett never backed down, somehow emerging from his first defeat since 2018 as an even bigger star than he was entering the fight.

The 37-year-old Gaethje, meanwhile, not only won the interim UFC Lightweight Championship but fended off accusations that his star is fading. At this point, he appears to be a lock to be featured on the highly anticipated White House show this summer, which won’t just stream on Paramount+ but will also air on CBS.

Justin Gaethje has Paddy FIGHTING FOR HIS LIFE!! CLASSIC ROUND 4 🔥🔥🔥#UFC324 pic.twitter.com/pgYOg8nc6s — Degenerate George (@DGen_Media) January 25, 2026

Even just four weeks into 2026, any conversation about UFC’s fight of the year now starts with Gaethje’s unanimous decision victory over Pimblett. And the instant classic couldn’t have come at a better time for UFC, with the elimination of its previous pay-per-view model now providing easier access to potential viewers.

Whether UFC and/or Paramount+ will release the viewership numbers for Saturday’s show likely depends on how it performed. But it seems like a safe bet that anyone who did watch UFC 324 will at least be interested in watching next week’s UFC 325, which will take place on Saturday, Jan. 31.

That type of rollover effect is exactly what UFC had in mind when it partnered with Paramount, agreeing to make its biggest shows of the year available for the cost of a Paramount+ subscription (the rights fee didn’t hurt either). But in order to capitalize on the platform, you need shows that deliver, which isn’t always a given in the unscripted world of MMA.

Will the Paramount+ deal lead to a new boom period for the popularity of the TKO subsidiary? It’s far too early to say. But while the UFC-Paramount partnership still has a long way to go to live up to its hefty $7.7 billion price tag, it’s hard to imagine that Dana White and David Ellison could have asked for a better start.