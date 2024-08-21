Photo Credits: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Wolf Blitzer, left); KSL Sports on YouTube (David Blitzer, right).

David Blitzer is an investor with an ownership stake in several teams across multiple sports. One of those teams is the NFL’s Washington Commanders. Blitzer is part of the ownership group that purchased the Commanders in 2023, headed by managing partner Josh Harris.

To go through with the purchase of the Commanders, Blitzer and Harris had to sell their stake in another NFL team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Only, someone on the Front Office Sports social media team got his or her Blitzers mixed up on Tuesday.

In a since-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), FOS noted that Wolf Blitzer sold his share of the Steelers.

Wolf Blitzer does not own part of either the Pittsburgh Steelers or Washington Commanders. David Blitzer does. (The story is correct, the tweet has since been deleted.) pic.twitter.com/er3DFEx8AJ — Andrew Bucholtz (@AndrewBucholtz) August 20, 2024

That must have been news to the longtime CNN reporter and host a Buffalo Bills fan who, to the best of our knowledge, owns no ownership stake in any NFL team.

In a follow-up post, FOS corrected the mistake.

New Washington Commanders owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer have sold their stakes in the Pittsburgh Steelers, following NFL rules against cross-ownership. More ⬇️ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 20, 2024

The article, written by A.J. Perez of FOS, also identified the proper Blitzer.

“Josh Harris and David Blitzer will enter the upcoming season owning a piece of just one NFL team,” the article stated. “Commanders majority owner Harris and co-owner Blitzer sold their stake that totaled less than 5% of the Steelers and the NFL owners approved the transaction earlier this year, a source with knowledge of the deal told Front Office Sports. Their slice of the team was acquired by an investor group led by Steelers controlling owner Art Rooney II and billionaire businessman Thomas Tull, who already had a minority interest in the franchise.”

[FOS on X, FrontOfficeSports.com; Partial Photo Credit: KSL Sports on YouTube]