US Open fan carries drinks US Open Tennis shared a strange post showing a man carrying two drinks to his seat. Photo Credit: US Open Tennis
Monday night’s first-round US Open match between Frances Tiafoe and Aleksandar Kovacevic featured plenty of thrills as Tiafoe escaped the upset bid, but one of the most dramatic moments came in the grandstands.

The US Open Tennis X account posted a short video clip Wednesday from the ESPN2 broadcast. It showed a man returning to his seat while carrying two Honey Deuce drinks.

As he sat down, he turned to the woman on his left, presumably someone he was at the match with, appearing ready to offer her one of the drinks. Just as he did that, another man in the row behind them handed the smiling woman a drink.

The clip is only five seconds long, but that was more than enough time for the man’s confusion, surprise, and other emotions to come through clearly.

The US Open account succinctly noted, “This is cinema.”

The video quickly went viral on X, as fans tried to figure out the situation. Several theories were hatched.

Tennis is, with the possible exception of golf, the most serious of all the major sports, so for the US Open to post something offbeat like this is interesting. But fans liked it.

