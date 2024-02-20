Screen grab: New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce

The tragic shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl championship parade has received all sorts of coverage from many around the sports media world. Ahead of their new episode of the New Heights podcast on Wednesday, Travis and Jason Kelce issued a statement on the matter.

In a social media post from the New Heights Twitter/X account, the two discussed the shooting ahead of their pre-recorded podcast episode.

“Attention 92%ers,” said Travis Kelce. “We have a pre-recorded episode for you guys coming up on Wednesday. But after the tragic events of the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, it didn’t feel right without you guys hearing from us first.”

“We just wanted to say our hearts go out to all of the victims, their families, Chiefs Kingdom, and all of Kansas City who was really there to try and celebrate the community,” said Jason Kelce. “It’s unfortunate and deeply tragic, the events that occurred. We also want to thank the local law enforcement that sprang into action, the first responders on scene, and anybody who is willing to help.

Travis then mentioned the Chiefs emergency response fund, which has already raised over $681,000 to help support the victims of this tragic incident.

If you'd like to support #ChiefsKingdom you can find more information here: https://t.co/22z7my0o8G

This statement likely means that there is no mention of the shooting in their upcoming podcast episode. So it is nice to hear this message from the two instead of steering clear of it entirely.

Travis Kelce in particular has already done a lot in terms of giving back to the community after the shooting, donating $100,000 to the Reyes family, who unfortunately had two children who were injured in the incident.

Obviously, money can only go so far in taking away the psychological and physical damage the shooting may have caused the 22 innocent victims in the incident. But hopefully this message from the Kelce brothers can help spread some positivity around this community during this difficult time.

