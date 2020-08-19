On Monday, the Texas Rangers annoyed a lot of people with manager Chris Woodward complaining after their game (a 14-4 home loss to the San Diego Padres) that Padres’ shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. continued to play baseball up 10-3, with Woodward complaining about Tatis’ grand slam on a 3-0 count and saying it violated baseball’s “unwritten rules.” On Tuesday, the Rangers lost 6-4 to the Padres (in a game that featured a spectacular catch from San Diego’s Manny Machado), and their social media manager followed Woodward’s approach of whining about being outdone on the field, using a recently-implemented Twitter feature to turn off replies (and thus, avoid getting ratioed). But that led to a lot of people dunking on them with quote retweets:

Here are just a few of the many quote retweets they received:

Turning off the replies is breaking one of the unwritten rules of Twitter. This makes me sick. https://t.co/mig49G3DuL — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 19, 2020

Seems like they are breaking unwritten rules by blocking replies… @jareddiamond @jasongay https://t.co/fW4v2QhPwO — Parth Shah (@shah_parth_) August 19, 2020

This tweet is as weak as Chris Woodward https://t.co/OCKxLu4xBI — Brett (@BLeez17) August 18, 2020

This is so soft it’s scary https://t.co/FRrLfNTq1D — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 18, 2020

Honestly the MLB outta just suspend their Twitter account #UnwrittenRules https://t.co/NXl6juVVzc — Matt Lively (@mattblively) August 19, 2020

Wow now we have two Texas @MLB teams that people have little to no respect for @Rangers @astros https://t.co/g1rzFPtUGF — Ben Rosen (@TheBRSports1) August 19, 2020

Astros have been taking non stop shit for 9 months now and never once disabled the comments. Typical Rangers, always going for the sucker punch move. https://t.co/dgKubV1nRa — AstrosFan86 #NYYBiggestRival (@AstrosFan86) August 19, 2020

They turned off comments because they couldn’t handle one day of smoke, but the Astros have taken on all comers for 8 months. Y’all some big time bitches. https://t.co/Rdd2XD0NA1 — Mark Deska Ŧ (@MDeskaTTU) August 19, 2020

It’s nice that in addition to being bad at baseball (they’re now 10-12 on the season), and bad at understanding the actually-written rules of baseball (see the whole Tatis situation), the Rangers are now proving to be exceptionally bad at social media. Turning off replies at this particular moment is hilariously short-sighted, and it made them an even bigger subject of jokes than they would have been otherwise.

