It’s not breaking news to say that Twitter has been a dumpster fire for about a year now ever since “You Know Who” bought the platform and turned it into something called X, which is only like the seventh weirdest thing that has transpired since the acquisition.

Nevertheless, Twitter has persevered largely because of the irreplaceble nature of Sports Twitter. The world’s largest sports bar has added so much to being a fan in terms of the conversations created, interaction gained, and the ability to share real-time news that it’s hard to imagine being a sports fan without it. Of course, there’s lots of downsides to social media and Twitter/X specifically, but sports Twitter can be a pretty special place.

Earlier this week, user Dylan Powell asked a question that went viral with now over 55 million impressions about what tweets would belong in the Sports Twitter Hall of Fame.

If there were a “Sports Twitter” Hall of Fame, honoring the best sports-related tweets of all time, what would be your nominee? — Dylan Powell (@PowellAnalytics) February 5, 2024

There were so many hilarious, classic, incredible replies that we couldn’t help but do what we do best – aggregate them into a publishable listicle for reading on the internet. With thousands and thousands of replies and quote tweets to sort through, here is our attempt at highlighting some of the best, funniest, most bizarre, most memorable tweets that deserve enshrining into the Sports Twitter Hall of Fame. If NFTs were still a thing, we would totally try to monetize this somehow…

The Chargers love PF Changs

Given this was sent in 2007, it could be part of the Babe Ruth, Honus Wagner, et. al. inaugural Hall of Fame class.

soo hungry need to find my wife and head to pf changs — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) February 20, 2007

Stephen A. Smith learns how sharing files works

The best part about this one is that Smith frequently shares this hilarious tweet himself.

Tungsten Arm O’Doyle

The first time you saw this tweet you probably thought Tungsten Arm O’Doyle was real too, didn’t you? Pretty impressive that a meme is so good it becomes attached to the best player in the sport.

every time I see an Angels highlight it's like "Mike Trout hit three homes runs and raised his average to .528 while Shohei Ohtani did something that hasn't been done since 'Tungsten Arm' O'Doyle of the 1921 Akron Groomsmen, as the Tigers defeated the Angels 8-3" — ℳatt (@matttomic) May 18, 2021

Vernon Maxwell owns the Jazz

There’s getting dunked on and then there’s what Vernon Maxwell did to Jazz fans showing that old rivalries don’t necessarily die peaceful deaths.

I'd like 2 apologize Jazz fans that were offended by my tweets. If I knew u guys had internet in Utah I would've never made those tweets. — Vernon Maxwell (@VernonMaxwell11) March 9, 2017

Cardale Jones came to play football and video games

While Cardale Jones originally got famous for another tweet, this one is pretty legendary too.

Man I wish everyone stop saying I beat a kid in the hospital 91-35…. It was 98-35, had 91 with 1:26 left in the 4th pic.twitter.com/TAJxefv5A4 — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) February 10, 2015

Literally us, the Blue Jays

It’s always good to check, double check, and triple check your sources with so much misinformation out there in the world today.

Im trying Jennifer

One of the downsides of Twitter is that athletes can have smacktalk sent to them directly. While in 99% of cases, athletes won’t respond, C.J. McCollum showed the human side of athletes to Jennifer who was frustrated with the lack of playoff success in Portland.

Im trying Jennifer — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) August 15, 2018

Blake Griffin has deep thoughts

It’s been 13 years, but hopefully Blake has gotten over the passing of that squirrel.

this is the single greatest thing ever posted on the internet and it’s not even close https://t.co/1UAzCLVM1d pic.twitter.com/4tdpGgXSQh — Beth (@DanUgglaInUggs) February 6, 2024

Famous F1 drama

Yes, newsbreakers break news on Twitter. But it’s rare that athletes say something that can upend their sport. Oscar Piastri famously set off fireworks in F1 when he revealed via tweet in 2022 that he wouldn’t drive for Alpine and sent the entire sport into a tailspin.

I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year. This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year. — Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri) August 2, 2022

All Rise for Arson Judge

Speaking of newsbreakers, you can build a career off of breaking a huge scoop. Or, like Jon Heyman, you can meme yourself when you get the scoop AND the name of the superstar wrong in the same tweet.

Happy Arson Judge day to all who celebrate! @JonHeyman pic.twitter.com/IHxWDCRKTx — Andria Borba (@borbaandria) December 6, 2023

Brad Keselowski tweets from his car during a race

During a red flag in the 2012 Daytona 500, Brad Keselowski tweeted from inside his car during a red flag. Thankfully, NASCAR later banned tweeting while driving for the safety of the racers.

Twitter links from 2012 are broken but for sure @keselowski "Fire! My view" from his car has to be a Sports Twitter HOF tweet https://t.co/i45Eqb33N3 pic.twitter.com/7MEUKL9INg — Sarah Davis ? Bubba EXtREMiSt & 23XI stan (@sarahdavisagain) February 5, 2024

Hello, Kevin Durant’s burner

Kevin Durant is an AVID Twitter user, so the fact that we got introduced to his burner account as well made it all the more rich.

KD responding to himself and forgetting to switch accounts has to be the all-timer https://t.co/AXHipRLoe7 pic.twitter.com/cFj1LgKxZg — italian goku (@modeloprince) February 6, 2024

Hello, Smoothies

We still need to remember that there is still innocence in the world we can cherish. Like Giannis discovering smoothies. GOD BLESS AMERICA!