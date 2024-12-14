Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) warms up during the 4th quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
No one would ever say that X (formerly Twitter) used to be a bastion of integrity and truth. But the ways the social media platform has devolved into a Wild West free-for-all since Elon Musk took over can be summed up perfectly by a made-up report about Shedeur Sanders and the way so many notable people responded.

We begin with the X account NFL Rookie Watch (handle @NFLRookieWatxh). While it has a blue checkmark, which no longer has any value or means anything, that still appears to the untrained eye to infer notability to the account.

The account, which has just shy of 160,000 followers, posted Saturday morning about Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, sharing a series of quotes from reports that claim he is “prepared” to be selected by the Las Vegas Raiders or Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 NFL Draft and that there is a “high likelihood” he would refuse to play for the Cleveland Browns.

The account does not cite any sources for the quoted reports and there does not appear to be any notable reports these quotes could have been pulled from. By all accounts, anyone who has spent a modicum of time on social media should be able to suss out that these quotes are erroneous and the account has a pattern of making up quotes without attribution to create viral posts.

However, between the lack of checks and balances and our inability to take a step back and think critically for a moment, this kind of post is catnip just waiting for someone with a large following to pounce, react, and draw further attention to it.

That’s exactly what happened as Deion Sanders, Jr., Shedeur’s brother, quoted the post, saying “Bro is completely lying about everything he just tweeted.”

That led to the addition of a community note on the initial post that read “This is a complete lie.”

Then, NFL insiders and reporters like Benjamin Allbright and Josh Pate reacted, either demanding to see the reports the post is sourcing or outright saying the information is false.

And then Colorado coach and Shedeur’s dad Deion Sanders chimed in, refuting the post as a “lie” and asking the account to “Please stop trying to become relevant by misrepresenting my son.”

While everyone probably assumes they did the right thing here, all of the responses and reactions merely attracted more attention to the initial post. The truth is that this kind of interaction loop is exactly what Musk and X want. They’re more than happy to sacrifice accountability and moderation for virality. The rules on X are now set up to favor an account like NFL Rookie Watch. Whatever engagement is given to them is positive, even if its intention is negative. They have all the incentive in the world to keep making up fake reports that you will react to and share.

Misinformation and bad aggregation have caused quite a few headaches for those in the sports media world in recent years. And the simple truth is that places like X aren’t getting better, they’re getting worse. The best defense might just be to leave the platform altogether, as some in the sports media world have already started doing.

At the very least, do yourself a favor and block NFL Rookie Watch. Then, go touch grass for a bit.

