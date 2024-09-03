Credit: X

Much like The Grudge, the internet never forgives and it never forgets.

And if you’re going to commit to a bet over the outcome of a college football game, you better know that you will be held accountable to that bet if things don’t go your way.

The latest person to learn that lesson goes by the X handle of @321nole. Well, they USED TO go by that handle as they quit X Monday evening rather than deal with the consequences of his bet about the Florida State – Boston College outcome.

After FSU lost its season opener to Georgia Tech, @321nole took to X to say “If Florida State loses to BC this weekend, I will eat dog shit out of a red solo cup with a spoon and post a video of me doing it. Book it!”

In theory, that was a sound bet. Only three teams that began the season in the AP Poll Top 10 in the last decade have lost their first two games.

However, the fan didn’t take into account just how poorly quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (21-42, 272 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) and the Seminoles’ rushing attack (21 total yards) would play and they did indeed lose to BC, 28-13. In fact, they were pretty much in trouble all game long, prompting a lot of people to go looking for @321nole and see how they were feeling.

Except, at some point, the account went private before disappearing from the platform altogether.

According to the no context college football account, the user sent a message saying “I’ll catch yall next season, my time on X is done for now!”

Robbed of the opportunity to watch this Florida State fan eat dog poop out of a red solo cup with a spoon, the college football fandom on X did the next-best thing. They dunked on the person.

Accounts get deleted, but the Internet remembers… pic.twitter.com/rQeElM8jKi — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) September 3, 2024

If you have any information on the FSU fan who deleted his account after saying he’d eat dog shit if FSU lost to BC please DM me. We must hold him accountable. pic.twitter.com/ZEREvFAQQB — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) September 3, 2024

We used to stand for something https://t.co/PkkeUSKSv0 — David Cone (@davidadamcone) September 3, 2024

Public service announcement: In life, don’t say you’re going to eat animal waste if something happens. Thank you. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) September 3, 2024

Even Scott Van Pelt took the FSU fan to task during the post-game SportsCenter.

“They’re not down as bad as that dude on the internet who said he’d eat dog poop out of a solo cup. You think you just get to delete your account? The internet ain’t gonna forget that, buddy. You don’t get to just keep it moving and get a new name…” – @notthefakeSVP pic.twitter.com/hLFTHCrBq6 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 3, 2024

“Team’s down, that’s understandable. They’re not down as bad as that dude on the internet who said he’d eat dog poop out of a solo cup,” said Van Pelt on SportsCenter. “You think you just get to delete your account? The internet ain’t gonna forget that, buddy. You don’t get to just keep it moving and get a new name or something. People are gonna find you. That’s how that works.”

He’s right. @321nole can run. @321nole can hide. But we’ll all be here waiting for them when they return, ready to make sure someone eats some dog poop out of a red solo cup with a spoon.

It certainly wouldn’t be the first time someone made good on their promise to eat poop following their team’s loss.

