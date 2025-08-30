Photo Credits: Abbey Cutrer/The Tennessean/USA TODAY NETWORK (Ric Flair, left); Kirsten Fiscus/Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC (Paul Finebaum, right).

It doesn’t seem as though Ric Flair’s feelings on Paul Finebaum have softened over the years.

On Saturday afternoon, Flair took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice frustration with Finebaum’s latest criticism of former Michigan coach and current Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, a person the two have shared words over previously. Finebaum’s Harbaugh comments, however, were not the only things Flair took issue with.

“Dear Mr. @finebaum,” Flair said. “As Usual, You Are The Most Absurd & Incompetent Analyst In All Of College Football. I’ll Take Heather Dinich @CFBHeather Any Day Over You. You Should Be Expelled From @ESPN. Every Time I See You On The TV, I Turn It Off. You Have 22,000 Followers. I Have 9.3 Million Followers. The Fact That You Would Call Out Jim Harbaugh @CoachJim4UM Last Year And Say That He Will Never Be Able To Coach In The Pros And Now He Will Probably Win A Super Bowl! And The Fact That You Are Predicting That Texas Will Murder Ohio State Is Insane! Go Look In The Mirror And Find Something Else To Do For A Living. So Embarrassing!”

You can take the Nature Boy out of pro wrestling, but you can’t take pro wrestling out of the Nature Boy.