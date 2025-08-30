It doesn’t seem as though Ric Flair’s feelings on Paul Finebaum have softened over the years.
On Saturday afternoon, Flair took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice frustration with Finebaum’s latest criticism of former Michigan coach and current Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, a person the two have shared words over previously. Finebaum’s Harbaugh comments, however, were not the only things Flair took issue with.
“Dear Mr. @finebaum,” Flair said. “As Usual, You Are The Most Absurd & Incompetent Analyst In All Of College Football. I’ll Take Heather Dinich @CFBHeather Any Day Over You. You Should Be Expelled From @ESPN. Every Time I See You On The TV, I Turn It Off. You Have 22,000 Followers. I Have 9.3 Million Followers. The Fact That You Would Call Out Jim Harbaugh @CoachJim4UM Last Year And Say That He Will Never Be Able To Coach In The Pros And Now He Will Probably Win A Super Bowl! And The Fact That You Are Predicting That Texas Will Murder Ohio State Is Insane! Go Look In The Mirror And Find Something Else To Do For A Living. So Embarrassing!”
You can take the Nature Boy out of pro wrestling, but you can’t take pro wrestling out of the Nature Boy.
