Boston Red Sox second baseman Kristian Campbell hits his first career home run. Photo Credit: NESN Photo Credit: NESN
MLBRadioTwitterBy Michael Dixon on

In the early stages of his career, rookie second baseman Kristian Campbell knows one thing. The person running MLB’s X account has his back.

While Campbell and the Boston Red Sox lost on Saturday to the Texas Rangers, the rookie keystone hit his first career home run. MLB’s X account posted video of the home run along with the caption, “He just doesn’t look ready for the big leagues, Mike!”

So, what is that referencing?

While the Red Sox won Thursday’s season opener, Tony Massarotti of 98.5’s Felger and Mazz show in Boston was not impressed with what he saw Campbell. Among other things, Massarotti said “He looked scared. He looked nervous” and while acknowledging “it’s a little more extreme,” said that Campbell “didn’t look ready for the big leagues.” While Massarotti later conceded “it was day one,” he repeated that “Campbell did not look ready.”

It’s worth noting that, while there were surely some nerves, Campbell went 1-for-3 with a walk in Thursday’s game. He followed that with a two-hit performance on Friday.

About Michael Dixon

About Michael:
-- Writer/editor for thecomeback.com and awfulannouncing.com.
-- Bay Area born and raised, currently living in the Indianapolis area.
-- Twitter:
@mfdixon1985 (personal).
@michaeldixonsports (work).
-- Email: mdixon@thecomeback.com
Send tips, corrections, comments and (respectful) disagreements to that email. Do the same with pizza recommendations, taco recommendations and Seinfeld quotes.

View all posts by Michael Dixon