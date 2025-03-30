Photo Credit: NESN

In the early stages of his career, rookie second baseman Kristian Campbell knows one thing. The person running MLB’s X account has his back.

While Campbell and the Boston Red Sox lost on Saturday to the Texas Rangers, the rookie keystone hit his first career home run. MLB’s X account posted video of the home run along with the caption, “He just doesn’t look ready for the big leagues, Mike!”

“He just doesn’t look ready for the big leagues, Mike!” pic.twitter.com/IAuQuX7owX — MLB (@MLB) March 30, 2025

So, what is that referencing?

While the Red Sox won Thursday’s season opener, Tony Massarotti of 98.5’s Felger and Mazz show in Boston was not impressed with what he saw Campbell. Among other things, Massarotti said “He looked scared. He looked nervous” and while acknowledging “it’s a little more extreme,” said that Campbell “didn’t look ready for the big leagues.” While Massarotti later conceded “it was day one,” he repeated that “Campbell did not look ready.”

It’s worth noting that, while there were surely some nerves, Campbell went 1-for-3 with a walk in Thursday’s game. He followed that with a two-hit performance on Friday.