President Joe Biden in an April 2024 visit to Tampa, FL. (Thomas Bender/The Sarasota Herald-Tribune.)

On Wednesday, amidst a lot of discussion about him potentially dropping out of the 2024 U.S. presidential race, news came out that President Joe Biden had tested positive for COVID-19 and would cancel a speech in Las Vegas. That led to an unusual two tweets from his @JoeBiden X/Twitter account, with him first saying “I’m sick” then adding “of Elon Musk and his rich buddies trying to buy this election” (in relation to recent reports of X owner Musk planning to give $45 million a month to a super PAC backing Biden’s 2024 presidential rival, Donald Trump).

I’m sick — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 17, 2024

of Elon Musk and his rich buddies trying to buy this election. And if you agree, pitch in here.https://t.co/V93cYUUFQu — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 17, 2024

There were plenty of reactions to those tweets in a wide variety of areas. Those ranged from Simpsons lines to “Call an ambulance, but not for me” references to Ferris Bueller shoutouts and beyond. But, unsurprisingly, the sports world, home of the unapologetic Sickos, had its own spins. Here are some of those:

Calling in sick to play EA CFB 25? https://t.co/F4vIZfdBqH — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Sickos Committee 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@SickosCommittee) July 17, 2024

/wakes up at 1 AM to watch the British Open https://t.co/xaG4iLCC97 — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) July 17, 2024

Saints fans after the team kept Dennis Allen for a third year https://t.co/roE84E9xYz — Jono Barnes (@JonoBarnes) July 17, 2024

when you see TV Time with Chris Jericho on the Dynamite graphic https://t.co/VOpXsC8alj — Matt C. Shoot (@ConfirmedShoot) July 17, 2024

Jakob after getting outkicked in the 1500m final: https://t.co/ieRVArEO04 — David Melly (@davidmellyruns) July 17, 2024

This isn’t the first Biden tweet to draw a ton of sports jokes recently, with his “I’m running” earlier this month also doing that. Thus, the sports world is definitely getting a fair bit of mileage out of these tweets.

[@JoeBiden on X/Twitter]