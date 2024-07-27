Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports (Tua Tagovailoa, left); Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK (Jordan Love, right)

Another young NFL quarterback has signed an extension. And once again, a seemingly random social media user was ahead of the reporters who normally break such news.

It was announced on Friday night that the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Jordan Love agreed to a four-year, $220 million contract extension. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) at 9:02 p.m. ET,while ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared the news a minute later.

Only, those who follow X user @prettyrickey213 might have seen this news coming for a while.

Shortly after Trevor Lawrence signed his extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars (something Pretty Rickey was also on the ball in reporting), he shared an update.

“After the Trevor signing, all eyes are now on Dak, Tua and Jordan Love. Who tops the market next? I’m hearing the Packers are racing to get a deal done with Jordan Love before QB prices go up. Sounds like Packers want to get deal done before Tua and Dak sign. #GoPackGo”

That was June 14.

🚨 After the Trevor signing, all eyes are now on Dak, Tua and Jordan Love. Who tops the market next? I’m hearing the Packers are racing to get a deal done with Jordan Love before QB prices go up. Sounds like Packers want to get deal done before Tua and Dak sign 🧀 #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/d7nV3psxyg — Rickey (@prettyrickey213) June 14, 2024

On July 18, Pretty Rickey again jumped on X to share another update, responding to the June 14 message. It was cagey — but only to a degree. There’s there’s only so much ambiguity in a message that contains emojis of a handshake and cheese.

A few days later, another message came across X.

“There will be a new highest paid QB that will be announced this week. I assume this will be the biggest news of the day. #RickeyBomb”

BREAKING 🚨 There will be a new highest paid QB that will be announced this week. I assume this will be the biggest news of the day. #RickeyBomb — Rickey (@prettyrickey213) July 21, 2024

At that point, the countdown was on. By the end of the week, the Love deal would either be struck, or Pretty Rickey would be exposed as a fraud.

Spoiler alert, Pretty Rickey is not a fraud.

On July 22, Rickey responded to messages from both Rapoport and Schefter, who both reported that a deal may be forthcoming.

Schefty using scoops from Rickey. Sad! https://t.co/nyc2jUewTq — Rickey (@prettyrickey213) July 22, 2024

Two days later, he did the same in response to a Dianna Russini report.

Dianna Russini also confirming Rickey’s scoop that Jordan Love will be the highest paid QB in the NFL. I’m optimistic the deal gets done sooner rather than later. https://t.co/WD5pHuU49K — Rickey (@prettyrickey213) July 24, 2024

Then on Friday came a pair of messages. The first referenced an imminent deal for not only Love, but also Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The second came after Tagovailoa’s deal was announced, using the same pun.

Not to be cheesy or flippant, but it’s going to be a great Friday 😎 — Rickey (@prettyrickey213) July 26, 2024

Today has been flippant 🐬. Now waiting for it to be cheesy 🧀 https://t.co/gwbmE2jBar — Rickey (@prettyrickey213) July 26, 2024

Rickey then shared the same message later on, even asking Packers fans to “R-E-L-A-X.”

Packers fan R-E-L-A-X. If they’re waiting to announce it, it’s because they want Tua to have his moment. There is a new highest paid QB. Rickey guarantees it and putting my reputation on the line. I’m a shareholder too #GoPackGo #TrustRickey https://t.co/XlFaObz0qH — Rickey (@prettyrickey213) July 26, 2024

After the Love deal was announced, Pretty Rickey got in a well-deserved bat flip.

