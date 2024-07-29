Mike Florio and Dov Kleiman.

Recently, ESPN’s Mina Kimes took to social media to send a shot at the popular social media account “@NFL_DovKleiman”. And on Sunday night, the owner of the account took another blow from Mike Florio of the popular NBC Sports page Pro Football Talk.

Kimes didn’t mince any words about her thoughts about the owner of the Kleiman account, calling them a “fake person” who “mines for clicks” by aggregating news from some of the top insiders around the NFL.

You’re a fake person who bought this account and mines it for click money 😂 https://t.co/hYgcQNtqJ4 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) July 25, 2024

Kimes was seemingly referring to the speculation of who actually owns the Kleiman X/Twitter account, which has been discussed quite extensively ever since the account owner shared direct messages with media members in 2023 that they were “on the verge” of selling the account.

We may not know who the owner currently is of the Kleiman account. But we do know that he seemingly has a growing list of critics around the sports media landscape.

That list grew bigger on Sunday after Mike Florio posted an image of the new white Minnesota Vikings helmet to his X/Twitter account.

The new white Vikings helmet has landed in the barn. pic.twitter.com/sfq6sqsHaf — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 28, 2024

Just seven minutes later, the exact same image was posted by Kleiman, with no accreditation to Florio or Pro Football Talk for use of the image.

This prompted Florio to send a passive-aggressive response back to Kleiman for the lack of accreditation.

“That photo looks strangely familiar,” wrote Florio.

That photo looks strangely familiar. 🤔🧐 https://t.co/tP5lYxjcIk — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 29, 2024

Florio later shared in a message with another fan on social media that he and PFT pay for the rights to the photos that they use or post about on social media. Why certainly makes his frustration with the lack of accreditation here quite understandable.

At the end of the day, it would take the owner of the Kleiman account an extra 30 seconds to credit PFT/Florio as the owner of the image. Something that should seemingly be standard practice for any account that is relying solely on aggregating content as the Kleiman account does.

Regardless, this latest activity from the Kleiman account certainly lends to Mina Kimes’ argument of him favoring the “mining for clicks” approach instead of prioritizing proper standards as an aggregator.

