If you’ve been active on social media during the NBA Playoffs, then perhaps you’ve seen a meme that’s now taken on a life of its own. The commentary of Mike Breen, Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy during ESPN or ABC’s broadcast of the NBA Playoffs has become a viral social media meme. And Twitter users have thrown their hats in the ring, with some providing what’s obviously fake dialogue between the trio. However, no matter how creative or outlandish the bit may be, there are some that have had a hard time deciphering if the commentary was actually said on the broadcast.

Between Jackson and Van Gundy, you never know what’s going to be said on any given broadcast, which is what makes this meme so funny. Sometimes both color commentators can lead the conversation astray, and Breen is usually the one who has to rein both of them back in as the play-by-play voice.

It should be noted that Jackson and Van Gundy certainly offer a different perspective when considering their experience in the league, whether it was coaching or playing. But, as we all have come to find out one way or another, the broadcast can often venture into some weird territories. And leave it to social media to bring out the best of them, even if they’re mostly all fantasy.

Here are some of the best examples from Thursday night, as fans had fun during the broadcast of Game 1 of the NBA Finals:

MARK JACKSON: With all due respect he seems like he is the type to have a fish as a pet. JEFF VAN GUNDY: Yeah and if I had a time Machine I would go back to the 80s and bring back a lifetime worth of gas MIKE BREEN: Kevin Love makes the 2nd free throw. pic.twitter.com/WkqLcFo5rv — EzraOnTheLow (@EzraOnTheLow) June 2, 2023

VAN GUNDY: and another thing i'd change is, if you order soup at a restaurant, they should have to make it fresh. no more of these containers where they're made earlier in the day and kept warm. BREEN: murray's shot is good, denver leads by 16. — Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo) June 2, 2023

MARK JACKSON: I don’t care if Cap’n Crunch said “Oops!” that box should not be all berries. JEFF VAN GUNDY: In 1996, I ingested PCP in the parking lot of a Red Lobster in Myrtle Beach. There I wept upon seeing the face of God, bathed in a golden light. MIKE BREEN: Foul on Lowry pic.twitter.com/LF5iwJ4CRu — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) June 2, 2023

Mark Jackson: "Duncan Robinson bringing the heat from around the corner like Pacino!" Jeff Van Gundy: "I was in a situation like Deniro was in once, where I had to walk out on a woman to avoid the law. I often think about the life we could've had." Mike Breen: "Butler for 3" pic.twitter.com/ZvUNJNvrRr — James (@FunkDoc1112) June 2, 2023

Here are some other hilarious examples from throughout this year’s playoffs:

Jackson: “If you’re Denver, what a luxury to have Jokic leading the break as the five.”

Van Gundy: “Why are we allowing Braun to pronounce his name BROWN not BRAWN? It isn’t right.”

Breen: “Caleb Martin gets separation on the other end and puts it in!” pic.twitter.com/w3QdNbi2pb — Hubie Talks Hoops (@HubieTalksHoops) June 1, 2023

MARK JACKSON: And let us not forget the contributions to the future of gaming consoles made by the Sega Dreamcast. JEFF VAN GUNDY: I had a dream last night. I was inhabiting the body of an antelope being pursued relentlessly by wild dogs. MIKE BREEN: Jokic for two. — Louis Grabowski (@LouisGrabowski) May 24, 2023

JACKSON: we owned about 100 music records growing up, i never understood why they called them ‘45s’ VAN GUNDY: in my house the mvp is the most valuable plate, can you imagine loading lasagna on a thin paper plate? MESSY. BREEN: the nuggets advance to the nba finals pic.twitter.com/3CTbKhK8gO — mike taddow ? (@MikeTaddow) May 23, 2023

Mark Jackson: “That’s a nice goatee you’ve got going there, Mike.” Jeff Van Gundy: “Why is it called a goatee, anyway? A goat with a tee? Like a golf tee? I’d love to see a goat try to golf. How would he even swing the club?” Mike Breen: “LeBron headed to the line for two.” pic.twitter.com/siGYXVQuWN — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) May 23, 2023

Mark Jackson: You don't see many Doughnuts sold in NBA Arenas. That is odd. Jeff Van Gundy: In 1987 when I was an assistant at Providence College I watched Buddy Cianci beat a man with a box of munchkins until he was comatose. Mike Breen: Rebound pulled down by Jokic. pic.twitter.com/wzkjRLSFLA — Kev Kelly (@_KevKells) May 23, 2023

Mark Jackson: You can try to stop LeBron James, but in the words of Thanos, he is inevitable. Jeff Van Gundy: Here's what I don't get about Thanos. He wanted to erase half of all life to preserve resources, right? So why not just snap MORE resources? Mike Breen: Foul on Jokic pic.twitter.com/GtqGYZTZm3 — Kurupt Sports (@KuruptSports) May 19, 2023

MARK JACKSON: You cannot feed Garfield lasagna. He is a cat. JEFF VAN GUNDY: In 1994, I choked on a curly fry at an Arby’s in Toledo. I was legally dead for seven minutes. It was the last time I felt joy. I cursed the paramedics who brought me back. MIKE BREEN: Jokic for two. pic.twitter.com/V9kElo3kpc — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) May 17, 2023

MARK JACKSON: To me, Woody Harrelson is an underrated performer. He has range and nuance akin to some of the great actors of his time JEFF VAN GUNDY: In 1980 my mother caused a small kitchen fire in our home trying to cook a meatloaf MIKE BREEN: That’ll be an offensive foul. pic.twitter.com/rj3BNO2XgK — BetMGM ? (@BetMGM) May 7, 2023

Van Gundy has made his thoughts on social media clear, but it’s hard to argue with just how hilarious these made-up dialogues can be.

[Photo from Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports]