ESPN analyst Mark Jackson (left), commentator Jeff Van Gundy (center) and play-by-play announcer Mike Breen
If you’ve been active on social media during the NBA Playoffs, then perhaps you’ve seen a meme that’s now taken on a life of its own. The commentary of Mike Breen, Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy during ESPN or ABC’s broadcast of the NBA Playoffs has become a viral social media meme. And Twitter users have thrown their hats in the ring, with some providing what’s obviously fake dialogue between the trio. However, no matter how creative or outlandish the bit may be, there are some that have had a hard time deciphering if the commentary was actually said on the broadcast.

Between Jackson and Van Gundy, you never know what’s going to be said on any given broadcast, which is what makes this meme so funny. Sometimes both color commentators can lead the conversation astray, and Breen is usually the one who has to rein both of them back in as the play-by-play voice.

It should be noted that Jackson and Van Gundy certainly offer a different perspective when considering their experience in the league, whether it was coaching or playing. But, as we all have come to find out one way or another, the broadcast can often venture into some weird territories. And leave it to social media to bring out the best of them, even if they’re mostly all fantasy.

Here are some of the best examples from Thursday night, as fans had fun during the broadcast of Game 1 of the NBA Finals:

Here are some other hilarious examples from throughout this year’s playoffs:

Van Gundy has made his thoughts on social media clear, but it’s hard to argue with just how hilarious these made-up dialogues can be.

