Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

One of the PGA Tour’s most popular social media follows has exited stage right.

Six-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa revealed in an interview following his TGL match on Tuesday night that he’s left X (formerly Twitter) for good.

“I think I finally had a come-to-Jesus moment that it’s for the sick,” Homa said, per Sports Illustrated. “I was sick. I’m just trying to get healthy now. No, I have not enjoyed that app. It’s not very fun. It’s fun to watch our little highlights or lowlights, and that stuff is fun. The rest of it’s probably not great.”

Homa, whose X account nears 700,000 followers and is one of the largest on the PGA Tour, last posted on the platform over a month ago.

The 34-year-old has struggled to find his golf game recently, which perhaps partially encouraged him to give up his X habit. Homa has played in five events this season, with his best finish being a tie for 26th at The Sentry. He has not played the weekend in all three events he’s participated in with a cut this season.

Fortunately for Max Homa fans, his social media presence isn’t entirely disappearing.

“I’m going to stick to TikTok,” he said.