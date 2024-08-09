Kevin Durant replied to a seemingly innocent post on X which praised Serbia's effort against the USA -- at 5 a.m. in Paris. Photo Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Aug 6, 2024; Paris, France; United States guard Kevin Durant (7) looks on in the first half against Brazil in a men’s basketball quarterfinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit:
Kevin Durant is one of the greatest basketball players in the history of the sport. He’s also one of the most unusual tweeters in the history of the sport. Whether from his personal account or a burner, Durant will occasionally randomly engage with people on social media.

He did that on Friday morning. Specifically, the wee hours of Friday morning.

Durant and the American men’s basketball team survived a tough upset bid against Serbia in the semifinals of the Olympic basketball tournament on Thursday. The underdog Serbian team led for most of the game, but the Americans dominated the fourth quarter and came away with a 95-91 win.

Following the game, an X (formerly Twitter) user, Swipa, jumped on the social media platform to shout out Serbia’s effort.

“Serbia just took the most talented team in the history of the planet to the wire with a medal on the line,” the post said. “Team USA was a 16 point favorite. The whole country should be proud.”

Durant responded, “Where u from??”

Two things are notable here.

One, the original post wasn’t a shot at Durant or the American team in any way. Calling Team USA “the most talented team in the history of the planet” is the exact opposite of a dig. Additionally, praising Serbia for simply losing a close game to the Americans suggests that Team USA is a force.

Beyond that, there was the time of Durant’s reply — 11:09 p.m. Eastern. In Paris, where the Olympics are being held and where Durant is, that’s 5:09 a.m.

That was noticed by several people on Thursday night/Friday morning.

