Aug 6, 2024; Paris, France; United States guard Kevin Durant (7) looks on in the first half against Brazil in a men’s basketball quarterfinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit:

Kevin Durant is one of the greatest basketball players in the history of the sport. He’s also one of the most unusual tweeters in the history of the sport. Whether from his personal account or a burner, Durant will occasionally randomly engage with people on social media.

He did that on Friday morning. Specifically, the wee hours of Friday morning.

Durant and the American men’s basketball team survived a tough upset bid against Serbia in the semifinals of the Olympic basketball tournament on Thursday. The underdog Serbian team led for most of the game, but the Americans dominated the fourth quarter and came away with a 95-91 win.

Following the game, an X (formerly Twitter) user, Swipa, jumped on the social media platform to shout out Serbia’s effort.

“Serbia just took the most talented team in the history of the planet to the wire with a medal on the line,” the post said. “Team USA was a 16 point favorite. The whole country should be proud.”

Serbia just took the most talented team in the history of the planet to the wire with a medal on the line. Team USA was a 16 point favorite. The whole country should be proud. pic.twitter.com/lnel6X0w3q — Swipa (@SwipaCam) August 8, 2024

Durant responded, “Where u from??”

Where u from?? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 9, 2024

Two things are notable here.

One, the original post wasn’t a shot at Durant or the American team in any way. Calling Team USA “the most talented team in the history of the planet” is the exact opposite of a dig. Additionally, praising Serbia for simply losing a close game to the Americans suggests that Team USA is a force.

Beyond that, there was the time of Durant’s reply — 11:09 p.m. Eastern. In Paris, where the Olympics are being held and where Durant is, that’s 5:09 a.m.

That was noticed by several people on Thursday night/Friday morning.

It is 5:21am in Paris the morning after one of USA basketball’s biggest Olympic wins ever and KD is on Twitter going after people for giving Serbia props, that is dedication to the posting craft on a level we might never see again. Give him an extra gold medal, from the Internet. — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) August 9, 2024

There was nothing hateful about the guy’s tweet he was merely saying Serbia should be proud and KD took it personally, that is GOAT behavior. — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) August 9, 2024

LOL kd just finished a game a few hours ago and he up @ 5:18am cookin folk on twitter. unreal talent. https://t.co/X6hODr6KTv pic.twitter.com/8EtOl2HKId — mike taddow (@MikeTaddow) August 9, 2024

Its like 5 am in paris and u tryna cook ppl on Twitter, this is generational — ᴅ ʀ ᴇ ᴡ (@FeelLikeDrew) August 9, 2024

Logging on at 5am Paris time to clap back… remind me to never come at KD — Fat Kid Deals (@FatKidDeals) August 9, 2024

It’s 5am in Paris and the All-Time Olympic Basketball Scorer is on this app cooking ppl. Multi-sport generational talent. We’ll never see another like it 😢 https://t.co/S1ayEjz47F — Alexis Morgan (@alexismorgan) August 9, 2024

Kevin Durant became the highest career scoring player for Team USA Basketball at the Olympics this week, his team pulled off a massive comeback against Serbia today, and he’s on Twitter at 5 AM in Paris taking out haters. Generational talent on the court and this app. https://t.co/xbG50vQ2gL — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 9, 2024

[Swipa on X, Kevin Durant on X]