Credit: Inside the NFL

Inside the NFL has found a new home and will have a different look in the upcoming season. The new season of the long-running show will debut on Monday, Sept. 8. It will also run on X, formerly Twitter, and will feature multiple shorter episodes each week.

John Ourand of Puck shared some of the details on Thursday night.

“Inside the NFL’s new home will be on X starting Sept. 8. Ryan Clark will host the show, which will consist of at least 10 short-form episodes per week,” Ourand shared. “Tonight’s private email from @PuckNews has the relevant info. It’s publishing soon.”

The show, which debuted in 1977 and aired on HBO from 1977-2008 and on Showtime from 2008-2021, has moved around more in recent years. From 2021-2023, Inside the NFL ran on Paramount+ while it was on The CW in 2023 and 2024. During the 2024 season, The CW changed when Inside the NFL ran, moving it from Friday to Wednesday. In May, it was announced that The CW wouldn’t renew the show for the 2025 season.