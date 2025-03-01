Photo Credit: ESPN+

Halfway through Friday’s college baseball matchup between Florida Gulf Coast Eagles and the No. 8 ranked Georgia Bulldogs, it looked as if an upset victory for the Eagles was a mere formality. But that all changed at the drop of a hat when Florida Gulf Coast’s social media admin decided to partake in some trash talk at the expense of their opponent.

In the top of the fifth inning, Florida Gulf Coast led 5-1 after a furious start to the game with five runs in the first inning. This prompted the Florida Gulf Coast admin to talk some trash in a now deleted post, referencing their opponent’s status in the SEC with the caption “They supposed to be SEC?”

You can probably see where this is going.

It wouldn’t take long for Georgia to claw their way back into the game. In the bottom half of the fifth, Georgia would score three runs on the back of a home run from Dan Jackson and an RBI double from Tre Phelps.

By the time the ninth inning came, Florida Gulf Coast found themselves trailing by one run. But even then, all hope wasn’t lost, as Evan Dempsey came up with a clutch RBI triple to tie the game up at 9-9.

Unfortunately for both Florida Gulf Coast and the admin behind the trash-talking post, Georgia would respond in the bottom of the ninth inning by loading the bases without recording a single out. Ultimately, Georgia would complete their rally off of a Florida Gulf Coast error trying to get the force out at home.

Even though the original trash-talking post was deleted before some could see it, the popular College Baseball related X account “11Point7” captured a screenshot of the post before it was taken down.

RIP in peace to FGCU’s admin pic.twitter.com/k77fNn9Zqx — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) March 1, 2025

Naturally, many college baseball fans took to social media to roast the Florida Gulf Coast social media admin for their failed trash talking attempt.

Admin has rightfully been expelled, as should the baseball team for this choke job. — Engi-nearing My Limit (@DAWGENGR) March 1, 2025

Stupidity at its finest. I really hope they are relieved of their duties. Just made your program look like a complete joke. Have some respect. Maybe win the first two games of the weekend then have some fun on your X account for game three, out the gate on Friday? Idiots — robert james deal (@robertjamesdea4) March 1, 2025

On paper, Florida Gulf Coast had no business competing in that game, so the actual team certainly deserves all the credit in the world for pushing a team like Georgia to the brink of a loss. As for the admin, this is perhaps a reminder not to count your chickens before they hatch…