There’s often been a lot of discussion of a supposed peak of social media for sports purposes. And there certainly have been eras where social media has been less fragmented and more focused on sports.

But moments like Thursday’s election of Cardinal Robert Prevost of Chicago as Pope Leo XIV proved, across X and Bluesky, that there’s still an incredible market for referencing sports around notable current events. Let’s start with Ben Heisler’s repurposing of The Alan Parsons Project’s “Sirius” (the Bulls’ introduction since 1984) as papal entrance music:

A new Pope from Chicago needs a true Chicago introduction… 🔊 pic.twitter.com/ZwtLzbv7hu — Ben Heisler (@bennyheis) May 8, 2025

That was far from the only Chicago reference here. San Antonio Spurs’ broadcaster Dan Weiss previously made a similar reference:

The idea of a pope from Chicago prompted a lot of further discussion, across both X and Bluesky. Here’s some of that:

A Chicago Pope implies the existence of an MLA Pope and APA Pope — Hector Diaz (@iamhectordiaz.com) May 8, 2025 at 12:36 PM

He has eaten our dogs#chicagopope pic.twitter.com/AXnRL4FzaV — The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) May 8, 2025

Chicago produced a Pope before a QB who throws for 4000 yards. — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) May 8, 2025

However, this quickly devolved into discussion of the Pope’s particular brand of Chicago baseball fandom. While the Cubs quickly embraced him on their Wrigley Field marquee (not their Marquee), an interview with his brother suggests potential White Sox loyalties:

Congratulations to Pope Leo XIV! pic.twitter.com/s02yDDegQd — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 8, 2025

Obviously the biggest question surrounding Chicago native Robert Prevost now that he is Pope Leo XIV: Cubs or White Sox? His brother gave the definitive answer to @WGNNews‘ @DanaRebikWGN pic.twitter.com/DvMiGZ0qHY — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) May 8, 2025

We’ll have to wait and see where the Pope-Chicago sports discussion goes from here. However, there does not appear to be any questioning of his Villanova loyalties yet, and that’s led to its own sports talk.

NOVA boys The new Pope went to Villanova 👀 pic.twitter.com/9eljLcd2ii — Whistle (@WhistleSports) May 8, 2025

Walking across the Villanova campus. Church bells ringing, helicopters circling and students congregating outside the chapel. One priest "this is crazy!" Pretty cool — Dana O'Neil (@DanaONeilWriter) May 8, 2025

In 2016, Robert Prevost (now newly named POPE LEO XIV) reposted an article about Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges (and Donte DiVincenzo) leading Villanova to a Championship Knicks have the blessing of the Holy Father pic.twitter.com/SlgP1TAUTB — Knicks Memes (@KnicksMemes) May 8, 2025

The sports world remains undefeated at finding ways to reference current news. And that’s still seen even in our current age of social media fragmentation.