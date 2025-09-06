Credit: Los Angeles Chargers

Less than a week after an angry Alabama fan went viral for his upset reaction to the loss to Florida State, the Los Angeles Chargers used the image to have some fun on social media after upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs.

In what was the biggest upset of college football Week 1, the unranked Seminoles defeated the No. 8-ranked Crimson Tide 31-17. As that game was winding down, the television camera briefly focused on an upset Alabama fan in the crowd. The fan briefly glared at the camera before flipping it off.

Not even a week later, the Chargers got the chance to use that image.

Shortly after Los Angeles wrapped up its NFL Week 1 win over Kansas City, the Chargers’ social media team put out a photo. The photo was of the angry Alabama fan giving the bird. Only this time, a Patrick Mahomes jersey as well as a Chiefs hat were photoshopped in. The middle finger was also blurred with a Chargers logo over the pixelation.

We can safely say two things about this one.

One, if the Week 16 rematch between the teams in Kansas City has a different result, this could well factor into what the Chiefs’ social media team posts after that result. We know that NFL teams love bulletin board material. Why would social media teams be any different?

Two, we’ll worry about that when it happens. This was a hit for the Chargers.