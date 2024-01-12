NBC New York's Twitter/X page continued its trolling of the Patriots on Thursday when Bill Belichick's departure was announced. Photo Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports Jan 11, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots former head coach Bill Belichick holds a press conference at Gillette Stadium to announce his exit from the team. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
NBCNFLTwitterBy Michael Dixon on

After rampant speculation for much of the season, it was announced on Thursday that head coach Bill Belichick would be leaving the New England Patriots.

Belichick is arguably the greatest coach in NFL history. While in New England, he won six Super Bowl championships, two more than any other coach and — unless Chuck Noll, Bill Walsh or Joe Gibbs are involved — more than any two coaches combined.

Prior to joining the Patriots, Belichick won two Super Bowls for the New York Giants as an assistant on Bill Parcells’ staff. But as New England’s head coach, he also lost two Super Bowls to the Giants. Additionally, Belichick’s final game as coach of the Patriots was a loss to the New York Jets.

When NBC New York shared the news of Belichick’s departure on Twitter/X, it did so in trolling fashion.

“Bill Belichick, who lost two Super Bowls to the Giants, expected to part ways with Patriots later today, reports say, as 24-year tenure ends with regular season loss to Jets,” the update said.

NBC New York’s Twitter/X page has a history of doing this. Twitter/X user Mike Beauvais shared a screengrab of Thursday’s tweet about Belichick, as well as three others that NBC New York tweeted about Belichick’s longtime quarterback with the Patriots, Tom Brady.

See if you notice a theme.

Sept. 14, 2022: “Gisele Bündchen candidly revealed the sacrifices she has made for her husband Tom Brady, who lost two Super Bowls to the New York Giants.”

Sept. 20, 2022: “The Florida mansion that 5-time World Series champion Derek Jeter built in 2012 and recently rented to Tom Brady, who lost two Super Bowls to the New York Giants, soon could be demolished, according to reports.”

Feb. 1, 2023: “Tom Brady, who lost two Super Bowls to the Giants in what was otherwise a noteworthy NFL career, says he’s retiring (again) from football – and this time he means it.”

That is commitment to the bit. If nothing else, we’d have to think that both Belichick and Brady – who lost two Super Bowls to the Giants – would respect the dedication.

About Michael Dixon

Michael is a writer and editor for The Comeback Media. He is Bay Area native living in the Indianapolis area. Michael is also a big nerd when it comes to sports history and to a slightly lesser extent, all history. Beyond that, loves tacos, pizza and random Seinfeld quotes.

Feel free to voice your agreements or disagreements. If you do so respectfully, Michael will gladly respond in kind.

Twitter: @mfdixon1985 (mostly personal but a lot of sports)/@mdixonsports (All work/sports related)

Email: mdixon@thecomeback.com

View all posts by Michael Dixon