Jan 11, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots former head coach Bill Belichick holds a press conference at Gillette Stadium to announce his exit from the team. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

After rampant speculation for much of the season, it was announced on Thursday that head coach Bill Belichick would be leaving the New England Patriots.

Belichick is arguably the greatest coach in NFL history. While in New England, he won six Super Bowl championships, two more than any other coach and — unless Chuck Noll, Bill Walsh or Joe Gibbs are involved — more than any two coaches combined.

Prior to joining the Patriots, Belichick won two Super Bowls for the New York Giants as an assistant on Bill Parcells’ staff. But as New England’s head coach, he also lost two Super Bowls to the Giants. Additionally, Belichick’s final game as coach of the Patriots was a loss to the New York Jets.

When NBC New York shared the news of Belichick’s departure on Twitter/X, it did so in trolling fashion.

“Bill Belichick, who lost two Super Bowls to the Giants, expected to part ways with Patriots later today, reports say, as 24-year tenure ends with regular season loss to Jets,” the update said.

#BREAKING: Bill Belichick, who lost two Super Bowls to the Giants, expected to part ways with Patriots later today, reports say, as 24-year tenure ends with regular season loss to Jets https://t.co/dgNyNYBEWu — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) January 11, 2024

NBC New York’s Twitter/X page has a history of doing this. Twitter/X user Mike Beauvais shared a screengrab of Thursday’s tweet about Belichick, as well as three others that NBC New York tweeted about Belichick’s longtime quarterback with the Patriots, Tom Brady.

See if you notice a theme.

Sept. 14, 2022: “Gisele Bündchen candidly revealed the sacrifices she has made for her husband Tom Brady, who lost two Super Bowls to the New York Giants.”

Sept. 20, 2022: “The Florida mansion that 5-time World Series champion Derek Jeter built in 2012 and recently rented to Tom Brady, who lost two Super Bowls to the New York Giants, soon could be demolished, according to reports.”

Feb. 1, 2023: “Tom Brady, who lost two Super Bowls to the Giants in what was otherwise a noteworthy NFL career, says he’s retiring (again) from football – and this time he means it.”

The NBC New York Twitter account will never let the New England Patriots know peace. pic.twitter.com/eYkFQCfMhu — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) January 11, 2024

That is commitment to the bit. If nothing else, we’d have to think that both Belichick and Brady – who lost two Super Bowls to the Giants – would respect the dedication.