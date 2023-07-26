The AP Stylebook 56th edition cover next to logos for X and Twitter. The AP Stylebook 56th edition cover next to logos for X and Twitter. (Images from American Book Warehouse/Phoronix/logomyway)
While each news organization has its own individual style, many of them are largely based off that of The Associated Press. And many non-news organizations also rely on AP style, at least as a starting point. So when that organization makes a decision on how they’re going to refer to something, it’s a relatively big deal. And they sparked particular controversy there Wednesday with an announcement on how they’re going to refer to Twitter going forward, opting to use company owner Elon Musk’s pushed “X” name:

While Twitter Inc. merged with Musk’s X Corp in April, the service only changed how it wants to be called this week, including having x.com redirect to Twitter.com and replacing the Twitter logos (on the site, on their building, and in their building) with X logos. And there are plenty of cases of continuing with platform names despite different corporate names: Google is the largest division of Alphabet, while Facebook and Instagram are divisions of Meta. The “X” rebranding has also sparked widespread derision, including for picking a name that both Microsoft and Alphabet have some registered trademarks for and for picking a logo based just on the Unicode X. So this AP decision has taken some criticism:

MLB.com’s Mike Petriello got off a nice DMX reference:

For another perspective, University of Chicago Ph.D student Matthew Borus pointed out how starkly this timing stands in contrast to other efforts to push AP Stylebook change:

At any rate, at least the AP Stylebook didn’t needlessly insult the French this time. But we here at Awful Announcing are electing to stick with “Twitter” for now, a decision made after consulting the “Not using bloody stupid names” section of our stylebook.

