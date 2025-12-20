Photo Credit: Andy Isaac on Instagram

Andy Isaac’s family accepted the Courage Award on his behalf Friday night during the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony at MotorCity Casino Hotel.

The award, which hadn’t been given since 2013, recognizes individuals who serve as role models to all sports fans. Isaac, who passed away in March at 45 after a 19-year battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, was honored alongside a class that included Chris Chelios, Rasheed Wallace, Claressa Shields, Jason Richardson, Mark Dantonio, and Dave Dombrowski.

Andy Isaac is honored with the Courage Award by the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame. Beautiful job by @MSHOF and @BradGalli on the presentation. Please give it a watch. @WorldofIsaac, you are so missed. pic.twitter.com/3m4XqrtiB6 — Kellie Rowe (@kellierowe) December 20, 2025

Better known as “WorldofIsaac” on X, Andy Isaac built a following of more than 90,000 through his posts about Detroit sports and his signature #Faturday brand. He called himself “the Sausage King of Detroit” and documented food adventures across Metro Detroit. He created a video series called “Isaac Eats” that highlighted restaurants and eateries in the greater Detroit area.

The thing about Isaac is that he never stopped engaging with fans, even as his cancer battle intensified. He started a blog called “The World Of Isaac” in 2006 to keep friends and family updated on his treatment, which eventually evolved into a broader platform covering sports, food, and life.

In February, Isaac announced that he had entered hospice care, sharing a heartbreaking message with his followers.

“I hope I gave you all a positive outlook on life,” Isaac wrote in his final post. “I hope I made even the smallest impact.”

His family announced his death on March 6, sharing that he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.

Isaac’s legacy extends beyond his social media presence. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared “Faturday” in his honor, encouraging residents to celebrate food and support local businesses in his memory. All four Detroit professional sports teams paid tribute to him following his death.

“Be kind to each other,” Isaac’s final message concluded. “I love you all. Truly, I do.”