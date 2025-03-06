Photo Credit: Andy Isaac on Instagram

After a courageous 19-year battle with cancer, Andy Isaac has passed away.

Better known as “WorldofIsaac” on X, Isaac was a beloved figure in the Detroit sports community, known for his sharp wit, passion and ability to make fans laugh. His influence stretched far beyond just local sports, earning him a devoted following and even a feature by Bill Shea in The Athletic in 2019.

In recent years, much of Isaac’s social media presence shifted from sports to health updates as he faced a battle with cancer. Last month, he shared a heartbreaking message, revealing that his condition had taken a turn for the worse and that he had decided to enter hospice care.

“Life has been a struggle these last few months and years,” he wrote on Feb. 18. “I hope I can find some peace in hospice.”

Nearly three weeks later, his family announced that he passed away peacefully Thursday morning, surrounded by loved ones. In their message on X, they expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and love for his content over the years, noting how his presence brought humor and kindness to what many still fondly remember as a “genuine space of laughter and kindness.”

Good morning .

Andy passed away peacefully this morning beside his loving family. We thank you all for your support and love over the years. This was a genuine space of laughter and kindness. Please carry this spirit on in honor of Andy.

As always, Faturday forever and FTB . — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) March 6, 2025

“I hope I gave you all a postive outlook on life,” his final message on X concluded. “I hope I made even the smallest impact.”

Throughout his career whether it was about sports, food, or life, he certainly did make an impact.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Be kind to each other,” the message read. “I love you all. Truly, I do.”

The sports and social media worlds were brighter because of Andy Isaac. He deserves every bit of love being sent his way.

May he rest in peace and his lasting memory be a blessing — including his love of Faturday and enduring hatred for the Chicago Bears.