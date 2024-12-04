Alabama Football Recruit graphics Photo Credit: Alabama Football
The Alabama Crimson Tide have landed an impressive recruiting class for 2025, but fans are definitely not impressed with the program’s social media efforts to celebrate the signings.

Alabama Football posted graphics and videos of its incoming class Wednesday. The videos were fine, great hype material.

That said, the player graphics were … interesting.


The graphics look even worse enlarged for each player. Here’s edge rusher Kevonte Fatutoa Henry.


Some fans naturally wondered, “Where are their eyes?” The posts were all like that, crudely rendered images, the players all lacking eyes. Tight end Kaleb Edwards did have glasses, however.


And because special teams are important, here’s a look at Alex Asparuhov, one of the top punting prospects in the country.


Needless to say, fans pounced on the eyeless, crude graphics.

When your social media graphics are stealing the thunder from a stellar incoming class, maybe it’s time to rethink the graphics.

