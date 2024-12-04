Photo Credit: Alabama Football

The Alabama Crimson Tide have landed an impressive recruiting class for 2025, but fans are definitely not impressed with the program’s social media efforts to celebrate the signings.

Alabama Football posted graphics and videos of its incoming class Wednesday. The videos were fine, great hype material.

That said, the player graphics were … interesting.



The graphics look even worse enlarged for each player. Here’s edge rusher Kevonte Fatutoa Henry.



Some fans naturally wondered, “Where are their eyes?” The posts were all like that, crudely rendered images, the players all lacking eyes. Tight end Kaleb Edwards did have glasses, however.



And because special teams are important, here’s a look at Alex Asparuhov, one of the top punting prospects in the country.



Needless to say, fans pounced on the eyeless, crude graphics.

That painting used is awful. Looks like some kindergarten finger painting — John Wayne Seaman (@jacobjames13) December 4, 2024

These pictures of commits are creepy — Beth Bentley Bollero (@bethbollero) December 4, 2024

Saban would’ve never allowed this nonsense — Gridiron Gage (@gridirongage) December 4, 2024

Not a big fan of the faceless players.

Seems disrespectful — Just Me (@katleer) December 4, 2024

You guys are normally great with the graphics, but plain and simple, this is garbage. — Jesse Smith (@JesseESmith_) December 4, 2024

When your social media graphics are stealing the thunder from a stellar incoming class, maybe it’s time to rethink the graphics.

