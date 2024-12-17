Doug Gottlieb questioned Adam Schefter's reporting. Schefter responded by questioning Gottlieb's coaching. Photo Credits: Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/USA TODAY NETWORK (Doug Gottlieb, left); Kirby Lee-Imagn Images (Adam Schefter, right). Photo Credits: Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/USA TODAY NETWORK (Doug Gottlieb, left); Kirby Lee-Imagn Images (Adam Schefter, right).
Doug Gottlieb does not think Adam Schefter is doing a good job in his reporting of a possible news story. Likewise, Schefter does not think that Gottlieb is doing his job particularly well.

On Monday night, both men took to X (formerly Twitter) to air their grievances.

Schefter reported that Sacramento State is in pursuit of NFL star Michael Vick to be its next football coach. In his report, Schefter said that Sacramento State has $50 million in NIL money — which has been disputed. Count Gottlieb among those skeptical.

“Jeezus Shefty, edit what agents tell you… 0.0% chance Sac State has $50m in NIL,” Gottlieb posted on X.

Schefter responded with a pair of posts. The first defended his reporting.

“The SAC-12 leading the schools NIL efforts already announced it has reached its initial goal of raising $50 million in NIL funds to strengthen the school’s case for an invitation to the PAC-12 or Mountain West conference.”

Gottlieb stood behind his skepticism, saying “Have to raise money for a stadium, coaches, and then NIL. Saying it is $50m in NIL is disingenuous.”

But Schefter’s spicier reaction came later.

Gottlieb is also in his first year as Wisconsin–Green Bay’s men’s basketball coach. The Phoenix have struggled through the early part of the season — something Schefter was eager to point out.

[Adam Schefter/Doug Gottlieb on X (thread)]

