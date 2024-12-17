Photo Credits: Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/USA TODAY NETWORK (Doug Gottlieb, left); Kirby Lee-Imagn Images (Adam Schefter, right).

Doug Gottlieb does not think Adam Schefter is doing a good job in his reporting of a possible news story. Likewise, Schefter does not think that Gottlieb is doing his job particularly well.

On Monday night, both men took to X (formerly Twitter) to air their grievances.

Schefter reported that Sacramento State is in pursuit of NFL star Michael Vick to be its next football coach. In his report, Schefter said that Sacramento State has $50 million in NIL money — which has been disputed. Count Gottlieb among those skeptical.

“Jeezus Shefty, edit what agents tell you… 0.0% chance Sac State has $50m in NIL,” Gottlieb posted on X.

Jeezus Shefty, edit what agents tell you… 0.0% chance Sac State has $50m in NIL. https://t.co/8eoU0wwKPO — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) December 17, 2024

Schefter responded with a pair of posts. The first defended his reporting.

“The SAC-12 leading the schools NIL efforts already announced it has reached its initial goal of raising $50 million in NIL funds to strengthen the school’s case for an invitation to the PAC-12 or Mountain West conference.”

The SAC-12 leading the schools NIL efforts already announced it has reached its initial goal of raising $50 million in NIL funds to strengthen the school’s case for an invitation to the PAC-12 or Mountain West conference. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2024

Gottlieb stood behind his skepticism, saying “Have to raise money for a stadium, coaches, and then NIL. Saying it is $50m in NIL is disingenuous.”

But Schefter’s spicier reaction came later.

Gottlieb is also in his first year as Wisconsin–Green Bay’s men’s basketball coach. The Phoenix have struggled through the early part of the season — something Schefter was eager to point out.

And Jeezus, Doug. A seven-game losing steak and last place in the Horizon League? Less time on social media and more time in the gym. pic.twitter.com/r58Fpwfvb8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2024

[Adam Schefter/Doug Gottlieb on X (thread)]