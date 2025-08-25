Neil Everett, left, and Stan Verrett on Everett's final "SportsCenter" before leaving ESPN. Photo Credit: ESPN. Photo Credit: ESPN
Longtime SportsCenter co-anchors Stan Verrett and Neil Everett are reuniting.

Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported on Sunday that Verrett and Everett, who have both left ESPN, will be launching a show on Twitch. The show will run twice a week and run on Tuesday and Friday.

“They will talk sports, have guests, looser format than SportsCenter,” Marchand said on X.

Verrett added more details later.

“Looks like the word is out! Show will start live on Twitch, then post to YouTube and other platforms same day,” Verrett said. “Our main goal is to have fun each show. Join in the fun! Show starts September 9th. @stanandneilshow on all platforms.”

Verrett later added that he “could not be more excited to be reunited” with Everett. He also revealed that as both he and Everett are “are old school, traditional broadcasters,” a lot of time was spent learning the new format over the summer.

Everett and Verrett were paired together on SportsCenter from 2009 until 2023, when Everett left ESPN. Verrett left the network in 2025, a decision he explained was made when ESPN decided to close its LA studio.

