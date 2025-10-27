Edit by Liam McGuire

Gear up sports fans and get your multiviews ready! Today is the Sports Equinox, the only day all year in which all four major North American professional sports leagues have games on the schedule.

Let’s run through what is quickly becoming one of the most fun annual traditions for sports fans.

Starting off, Game 3 of the World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers will air at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. With the series tied 1-1, this game should be a no-brainer part of any Equinox observer’s lineup.

Then, of course, Monday Night Football kicks off across ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Washington Commanders live from Arrowhead Stadium. Despite the Chiefs being a double-digit favorite according to the point spread as Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels remains sidelined with an injury, tonight’s NFL game should still be of interest to many given Kansas City’s popularity.

The deepest part of the Sports Equinox comes courtesy of the NBA. The league has an 11-game slate tonight, including the first-ever Peacock doubleheader as part of the NBA’s new media rights agreements. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons tip off at 7 p.m. ET, with the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves getting going at 9:30 p.m. ET. Cavs-Pistons will also be the first game in which Peacock deploys analysts that are sitting on the bench with each team while they call the game. Austin Rivers will sit with Cleveland, while Robbie Hummel will embed with Detroit. If anything, that experiment alone should have Cavs-Pistons as part of your Sports Equinox rotation.

To complete the Equinox, the NHL has two games, one of which can be seen by a national audience on NHL Network. The St. Louis Blues and Pittsburgh Penguins will face off at 7 p.m. ET on NHLN (along with RSNs in local markets), while the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Adding to the fun, MLS will have a rare pair of games available on linear TV this evening as well. FS1 will air two First Round playoff games, the first between the Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati at 6:45 p.m. ET, and the second between the Seattle Sounders and Minnesota United at 9 p.m. ET.

Tonight is a dream for sports fans with multiple TVs. And for those with limited screen real estate, it’s time to choose wisely.