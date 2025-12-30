Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images

Live sports continued to dominate the television landscape in 2025.

Sporting events accounted for 96 of the top 100 telecasts of the year, tied with 2023 for the most on record, according to a report by Austin Karp in Sports Business Journal. Last year’s presidential election kept live sports at a modest 87 of 100 for 2024.

Of the 96 sports broadcasts cracking the top 100 this year, 92 were either an NFL or college football game. The four non-football sporting events to sneak into the top 100 were Games 6 and 7 of the Dodgers-Blue Jays World Series, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Game between Florida and Houston, and the Kentucky Derby, which returned to the top 100 for the first time since 2022. The four non-sporting events to feature in the top 100 were President Trump’s inauguration, Trump’s joint session of Congress, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and the Academy Awards.

It should come as no surprise that the vast majority of events to make the list were football games. What is different this year, however, is the breakdown between the NFL and college.

The expanded College Football Playoff has allowed college football to break into the top 100 at higher rates than previous years. In 2025, college football is projected to have eight games in the top 100 (assuming the quarterfinal game between Miami and Ohio State on New Year’s Eve makes the list, which it should). In prior years, the NFL alone has taken up as many as 93 of the top 100 telecasts, so eating into that dominance is a big win for college football. This year, the NFL will likely account for just 84 of the top 100.

With marquee events like a World Cup hosted in North America and the Winter Olympics coming up in 2026, football’s dominance on this list might take a slight step back next year. Even still, statistics like this make it abundantly clear what is of vital importance for the television industry, and that’s football.