After nearly 12 years of around-the-clock coverage of the Pac-12 Conference, the Pac-12 Network quietly signed off for the final time Sunday evening.

The network did not have a grand sendoff. Instead, it aired a classic game from the conference’s past before rolling credits and going offline.

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times shared a screencap of the network shortly after midnight Pacific time, featuring a message saying, “This channel is no longer available. Effective June 30, 2024, the Pac-12 Networks have ceased operations.”

Pac-12 Network officially a thing of the past at midnight.

Later Monday morning, X account Mr. Matthew CFB shared the credits rolling, ending WITH an extended shot of the conference’s logo before fading out.

The last two minutes and twenty seconds of the PAC 12 Network

The Pac-12 Network drew heavy criticism during its existence, as carriage agreements kept the network off DirecTV, Charter, and Verizon FIOS for its entire lifespan, and a focus on availability near Pac-12 universities above all else made it more of a premium channel on other cable providers.

In 2018, the network was no longer available on AT&T Uverse, marking another primary carrier without Pac-12 Network as an option.

The Pac-12 Network’s sundowning became a foregone conclusion once ten Pac-12 teams announced they would join other conferences starting in 2024. The studios will remain active for at least this year to produce Washington State Cougars and Oregon State Beavers games, as those schools are the two remaining in the Pac-12. The games will air on Fox and The CW.

