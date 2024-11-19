Photo credit: ESPN

SpringHill Company, the production outfit co-founded by NBA star LeBron James and business partner Maverick Carter in 2020, will merge with Fulwell 73, the production company responsible for the hit franchise The Kardashians.

Rumors of a merger between the two companies began circulating earlier this month.

James’ SpringHill is primarily known for its sports-focused content including Netflix’s Starting 5 docuseries that focuses on the lives of five NBA players and Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Fulwell 73, while primarily known for its unscripted fare like The Kardashians, have also dabbled in sports-adjacent content. The studio produced Sunderland ‘Til I Die, All or Nothing: Juventus, and the I Am Bolt documentary about legendary sprinter Usain Bolt.

“We found like-minded partners in Fulwell 73, partners who understand this business and the critical importance of building opportunities for talent across the media and entertainment landscape,” SpringHill’s Carter said in a statement reported by Axios.

“Together, we’ll continue doing what we do best, and now we’ll do it as a global entertainment studio with more to offer our partners,” said Fulwell 73 partners.

Fulwell 73 is based in the United Kingdom, meaning the newly combined entity will have an international reach. When talks of a merger were being reported earlier this month, Bloomberg reported, “Executives of both companies see an opportunity to bulk up their businesses around unscripted and live programming, along with the benefits of combining resources across Europe and the US.”

The shifting sands of the film and television industry has made mergers more attractive. By adding scale, the newly formed entity will be in a better position to make additional acquisitions and produce bigger projects.

[Axios]