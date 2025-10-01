Credit: Immaculate Grid

Immaculate Grid is fun to play, but is it interesting enough that you’d watch a TV show of others playing it?

That’s what production company Religion of Sports is banking on.

The company founded by Gotham Chopra, Tom Brady, and Michael Strahan is developing a game show based on the online trivia game hosted by Sports Reference.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project is currently in early stages and is not attached to any outlet or network.

Created by software developer Brian Minter, Immaculate Grid was acquired by Sports Reference in 2023. The daily game allows players to fill in a 3×3 grid based on specific statistical and team criteria along each axis. While it was initially baseball-specific, there are now versions for various sports, including football, hockey, basketball, and soccer. The game has garnered over 6.5 million users so far this year.

⚾ Immaculate Grid 672#immaculategridhttps://t.co/MBqwTCIVe7

Retweet or reply with your score pic.twitter.com/lNMB14x3ir — Immaculate Grid (@immaculategrid) February 2, 2025

“Immaculate Grid is the online game to play if you’re a serious sports fan. It’s very challenging and very addictive,” said Victor Buhler, senior VP development and production at Religion of Sports. “We believe the game can also become a terrific show, a future favorite for sports fans of every stripe.”

The setup lends itself well to a TV game show format. According to Deadline, it would pit sports fans, celebrities, and athletes against one another, testing their knowledge against the clock in trivia battles.

This would be the first game show for Religion of Sports, which is best known for its sports and pop culture documentaries. Recent efforts include Prime Video’s Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues and ESPN’s Believers: Boston Red Sox.