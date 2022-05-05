A month after reportedly casting Laurence Fishburne and Jacki Weaver, FX has their Donald Sterling for The Sterling Affairs.

Per Deadline, the choice to play Sterling is Ed O’Neill of Married…with Children and Modern Family fame.

The six-episode series is based on ESPN’s 30 for 30 podcast, also titled The Sterling Affairs.

The Sterling Affairs is written by Gina Welch based on the ESPN 30 for 30 podcast reported and hosted by Ramona Shelburne. The series tells the behind-the-scenes story of Rivers (Fishburne) and the Clippers’ quest to bring a championship to one of the historically worst franchises in all of sports during the impending downfall of the team’s owner, Sterling, whose notoriously racist behavior is brought to light amid the power struggle between his wife of 60-plus years, Shelly Sterling (Weaver), and his mistress, V. Stiviano.

With Sterling, Doc Rivers, and Sterling’s wife Shelly all cast, the last major role remaining is that of V. Stiviano, Sterling’s mistress.

I don’t have any specific thoughts on the casting, but much like The People vs OJ Simpson, FX is clearly aiming high with its decisions.

[Deadline]