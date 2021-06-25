The fourth edition of The Match is coming on July 6 and while we already knew the participants, we now know who will be on the broadcast.

Turner revealed that Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Charles Barkley (analyst), and Trevor Immelman (analyst) will reprise their roles while Larry Fitzgerald (analyst) and Cheyenne Woods (course reporter) will join the broadcast this year. The pre-match show crew will include Barkley, Fitzgerald, and Woods but will add Kevin Frazier has host.

Fitzgerald joins the team after playing 17 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. While Fitzgerald hasn’t officially retired, he’s currently a free agent. Even though Fitzgerald played football and doesn’t have any golf broadcasting experience, he will have a mindset on what fellow NFL peers Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers might be thinking.

Woods will be bringing analysis and observations from the course. The half-niece of Tiger Woods, Cheyenne has forged a pro career in her own right as she went pro in 2013 and has one Ladies European Tour victory.

The Match has generally brought in high viewership thanks to its TV friendly setup. It’s competitive but it’s light-hearted enough for there to be some fun on the course. And unlike pro events, the golfers are mic’d up so it’s a bit more fun for viewers.

