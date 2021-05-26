On Wednesday, Turner Sports announced the latest edition of The Match, their match play pro-am golf series.

Taking place on Tuesday, July 6th from Montana’s Moonlight Basin, the latest edition of The Match will pit reigning PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and reigning Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady against reigning US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Details on the broadcast are somewhat slim right now. Coverage begins at 5 PM ET, and the event will air on TNT. There will also be digital content on Bleacher Report and House of Highlights.

This will be the fourth edition of The Match. The first, which aired on Black Friday in 2018, pitted Tiger Woods against Phil Mickelson. The second, which aired last May, paired Woods with Peyton Manning and Mickelson with Brady. The third aired on Black Friday in 2020, with Mickelson teaming with Charles Barkley against Manning and Steph Curry.

And now, Mickelson returns for his fourth edition, teaming with Brady for the second time. Mickelson beat Woods in the first event, lost with Brady the second time around, and was victorious with Barkley in November. In their press release announcing this edition of The Match, Turner dubbed Mickelson’s victory with Barkley “one of golf’s biggest upsets,” which I got a kick out of.

I don’t know how long The Match will roll on as a franchise, but as long as Turner can keep signing big names to the series, it seems like it will be in decent shape.

[Turner Sports]