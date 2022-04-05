CBSNCAATurnerBy Matt Clapp on

The Kansas Jayhawks took down the North Carolina Tar Heels with a historic comeback to win the men’s college basketball National Championship 72-69 on Monday night in New Orleans.

And after the game ended, TBS showed off the 2022 edition of “One Shining Moment,” everybody’s favorite NCAA Tournament montage.

Check it out:

Here’s Kansas head coach Bill Self watching One Shining Moment in the Caesars Superdome:

[Photo Credit: TBS; Turner Sports]

