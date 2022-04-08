Cameras can sometimes end up broken during sports action, though in those cases it’s often caused by a foul ball.

Luckily for the cameras, none were harmed at baseball stadiums yesterday on Opening Day. There was one incident, though, from a completely different sport. And it took place in a studio, not at a stadium.

During a break on Inside the NBA, Crawford, Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal made good use of the basketball hoop on set, but it will end up being a costly shootout for Turner. A three-point shot attempt from Jamal Crawford clanked off the back of the rim and bounced toward the side of the court, where it one-hopped into a camera, shattering the lens and spraying glass everywhere.

The crew had a shootout and @JCrossover broke one of the cameras ? pic.twitter.com/5FNfhPymkD — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 8, 2022

Crawford didn’t immediately see the blunder, turning to look away from the missed shot. But O’Neal made sure to call out Crawford as the culprit for the broken camera, immediately turning his TNT co-analyst in with a finger point.

“Snitches get stitches!” Wade repeatedly yelled after watching O’Neal blame Crawford for the damage.

Crawford made over $122 million in his career, so if Turner makes him cover the cost of the camera, he should be alright. Wade, Crawford and Adam Lefkoe have been filling in on TNT’s Thursday night coverage in recent weeks as Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson continue to recover from working the NCAA Tournament.

[TNT]