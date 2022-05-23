Before Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, Charles Barkley of TNT’s Inside the NBA explained that he’s rooting for the Dallas Mavericks — and picked the Mavericks to win — because he hates Golden State Warriors fans. Barkley made these comments right outside Chase Center in front of Warriors fans.

Charles Barkley HATES Warriors fans. ???? pic.twitter.com/CB3GzmURq7 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 21, 2022

Golden State won Game 2 (in comeback fashion) to take a 2-0 series lead, and after the game, Barkley heard “Chuck You Suck!” chants from Warriors fans while he wore a Mavericks jersey.

Charles Barkley — in a Mavs jersey — hearing the “Chuck you suck!” chant from Warriors fans after Game 2. 🏀😂 pic.twitter.com/G4d0UrVRsQ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 21, 2022

Well, Game 3 is in Dallas on Sunday night, and Barkley is getting treated like a king there.

Barkley — sporting a cowboy hat — arrived to the TNT set on a horse ahead of Game 3. Mavericks fans outside American Airlines Center chanted “We love Chuck!”

Charles Barkley — noted Warriors hater — arrives at Game 3 in Dallas on a horse. ???? pic.twitter.com/XK1EO13549 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 23, 2022

Shaquille O’Neal joked that the horse has “a strong back,” and he kept saying “Please fall!” as Barkley struggled to get off of the horse.

“I grew up in Alabama, brother. I know how to ride a horse,” Barkley said, while Kenny Smith was skeptical.

Inside the NBA never fails to entertain.

[Photo Credit: TNT]