Before Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, Charles Barkley of TNT’s Inside the NBA explained that he’s rooting for the Dallas Mavericks — and picked the Mavericks to win — because he hates Golden State Warriors fans. Barkley made these comments right outside Chase Center in front of Warriors fans.

Golden State won Game 2 (in comeback fashion) to take a 2-0 series lead, and after the game, Barkley heard “Chuck You Suck!” chants from Warriors fans while he wore a Mavericks jersey.

Well, Game 3 is in Dallas on Sunday night, and Barkley is getting treated like a king there.

Barkley — sporting a cowboy hat — arrived to the TNT set on a horse ahead of Game 3. Mavericks fans outside American Airlines Center chanted “We love Chuck!”

Shaquille O’Neal joked that the horse has “a strong back,” and he kept saying “Please fall!” as Barkley struggled to get off of the horse.

“I grew up in Alabama, brother. I know how to ride a horse,” Barkley said, while Kenny Smith was skeptical.

Inside the NBA never fails to entertain.

