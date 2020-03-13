NBATurnerBy Jay Rigdon on

TNT’s NBA schedule was obviously interrupted by the league’s suspension of play in the wake of Jazz center Rudy Gobert testing positive for coronavirus.

They elected to go with a special edition of Inside the NBA tonight, along with re-airing the All Star Game.

Tonight, the TNT broadcast opened with Charles Barkley revealing that he’s been ill in recent days, and is therefore self-quarantining. Barkley has been tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus, though he says he does not yet have the results.

Obviously, we wish Barkley a quick and full recovery.

As the show continued, NBA commissioner Adam Silver joined the show remotely, and it seems like everything from a resumption of games after the 30-day break to further delays to a full cancellation of the season is possible.

It remains surreal that this is the conversation we’re having, but it’s actually all too real.

About Jay Rigdon

Jay is a writer and editor for The Comeback, and a contributor at Awful Announcing.

