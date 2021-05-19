On Wednesday, WarnerMedia announced that AEW Dynamite would be shifting from TNT to TBS in January of 2022. Presumably, this will clear a night for the NHL on TNT, sandwiched between Turner’s NBA commitments on Tuesday and Thursday nights.

WarnerMedia also announced the AEW Rampage would premiere on Friday, August 13th at 10 PM on TNT, and that the network would be airing four special events per year.

Until then, presence on TNT remains robust in 2021 with the addition of the new hour-long series “AEW: Rampage.” Debuting on August 13 at 10 p.m. ET, “AEW: Rampage” is a third hour of high-octane wrestling featuring the world renowned stars of AEW. In addition, TNT will debut four new professional wrestling specials annually, continuing to garner and grow AEW’s audience until the move to TBS in 2022.

A quote from AEW CEO Tony Khan seems to indicate that Rampage will also be moving to TBS in 2022.

“And, while we’re looking forward to our arrival on TBS, we’re not saying goodbye to our original and current home of TNT, which will air four new special supercard events annually. Plus, the financial upside to our new agreement will give us the opportunity to continue to invest in and grow AEW to serve the most important people in our industry: our fans, our wrestlers, our staff and our sponsors. With All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite and Rampage taking center stage via our new agreement on TBS next year, and the new quarterly supercards launching on TNT, our exposure and our opportunities to grow AEW are greater than ever!”

Needless to say, 2022 will be loaded with live sports on TNT and TBS. TNT will have the NBA on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and the NHL on two yet to be announced days. TBS will have AEW on Wednesday and (presumably) Friday, along with a weekly MLB game every Tuesday. Man, that’s gonna be a busy April….

