Credit: Kirby Lee – Imagn Images; Citius Mag

In the running world, the rise and fall of Grand Slam Track has hit like a meteor.

The track league, founded by American sprinting legend Michael Johnson, launched with an impressive schedule, a large prize pool, and ambitions to reimagine how fans consume the sport.

Apparently, it all was too good to be true. The league held just three meets before shutting down and ultimately declaring bankruptcy this month.

Johnson and GST owe huge sums to media companies, advertising partners, and, most urgently, to the athletes who competed and won in those three meets. Some of the biggest stars in the sport — such as Sydney McLaughlin, Levrone, and Gabby Thomas — were lured to GST and are now in limbo, awaiting payouts.

But on Tuesday, a new fascinating wrinkle was uncovered relating to a previously undisclosed content partner. The online running platform Let’s Run revealed that GST owes nearly $300,000 to Citius Mag, the fast-rising online running content brand founded by former Sports Illustrated staffer Chris Chavez.

The only issue? While Citius published extensive coverage of GST events across its web, social, and video channels, it did not officially note its financial partnership with the league.

As Let’s Run notes, the mistake could potentially put Citius in violation of federal law (think: the #ad you see from influencers on Instagram or the lines of text when CNBC covers its parent company). Citius, however, noted a partnership with GST in a June 2024 article announcing the league’s formation — though Chavez told Let’s Run that the partnership was not finalized until early 2025. Citius believed the partnership would be obvious to its audience.

“From our perspective, the relationship was fairly clear to our audience given the volume of coverage, the co-branded content, and visible elements like shared branding,” Chavez told Let’s Run.

In addressing the alleged conflict of interest, Chavez and Citius also drew a distinction between their work and that of a more journalistic entity.

“I think a key distinction is that CITIUS MAG operates under a different business model than LetsRun or traditional media,” Chavez told Let’s Run, likening Citius to Jomboy Media or the Men In Blazers network. “We are a media company and content creators who cover the sport through the lens of the fan.”

Let’s Run also noted another layer to the potential conflicts between GST and Citius, reporting that former GST executive Kyle Merber is also an investor in Citius. However, Merber appears not to have worked directly with Citius while at GST.

Across its web and social channels, Citius positions itself as a news source. While much of its content and business comes through partnerships with leagues, events, and sponsors, Citius has to navigate a narrow margin between promotion and journalism.

Many companies do both clearly and fairly, including Citius to date. Still, whether we are talking about ESPN Bet, Tom Brady and the Raiders, or coverage from league-owned networks, conflicts of interest are important to disclose. Not doing so leaves the audience in the dark and can put companies in legal jeopardy.