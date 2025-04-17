Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel Sksks 0731

Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of TNT Sports, is reportedly considering a split of its linear television assets from its digital and studio businesses.

According to Alex Sherman of CNBC, WBD has hired bankers to work out options that include a potential separation of its legacy assets from the company’s future-looking streaming and studio entities. The Financial Times first reported the possibility last year, but it was quickly shot down as a bad idea by WBD CEO David Zaslav. However, the company currently operates within these factions internally after a restructuring announced late last year, simplifying a potential spinoff.

Should WBD go this route, it’d be the second major media company to announce this type of arrangement after Comcast announced it would spin off most of its cable networks last year.

For sports fans, a WBD split would, in all likelihood, mean that the TNT Sports networks — TNT, TBS, and truTV — no longer operate under the company’s umbrella. In this scenario, the newly formed company would be ripe for acquisition, perhaps even by Comcast’s impending SpinCo.

A hypothetical tie-up between Comcast’s cable assets and WBD’s cable assets could prove quite attractive. Sports-wise, the company would include the TNT Sports networks, Golf Channel, and USA Network. That’s a formidable set of sports rights that ranges from MLB and NHL postseason games to English Premier League, March Madness, NASCAR, the College Football Playoff, and more.

One reason Zaslav might favor splitting the company in two, according to Michael Wolff in New York Magazine, is that it won’t face the same regulatory scrutiny that a traditional merger would. Many media executives, including Zaslav, predicted that the Trump administration would handle consolidation more favorably than the prior administration. But so far, that has not been the case.

At the moment, Paramount is still awaiting regulatory approval for its purchase from Skydance. And, per Sherman, recent market volatility has made consolidation “virtually impossible” anyway. These factors have media executives like Zaslav looking for other options, like spinning off declining assets.

Sherman urges, “No decisions have been made on this front yet,” but, “WBD hasn’t ruled it out if the board thinks it’s the easiest way to facilitate asset reallocation because other deals aren’t on the table.”

Whether or not this specific split happens with WBD, it’s a near certainty that there will be some major consolidation between legacy media assets within the next couple years. The questions are which assets, who will own them, and what does it all look like for the consumer?