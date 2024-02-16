Credit: TNT Sports

There are too many all-time hilarious Shaquille O’Neal moments from his time on Inside the NBA, but Shaq’s theory on saving money on gas may be the best. This week in Indianapolis for NBA All-Star weekend, rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama was put to the test of imitating the infamous Inside scene, and Wemby did not disappoint.

The debate between Shaq and Kenny Smith over fuel economics came in 2018, but NBA fans will remember it forever. Shaq encouraged Smith to fill up his gas tank when it gets halfway empty rather than completely full in order to spend less money. When Smith reminded Shaq he would ultimately end up stopping more often and spending the same amount of money, Shaq responded that Smith only works on Inside the NBA twice a week so he…only has to stop every two weeks?

The TNT Sports crew put Wembanyama to the test to convincingly deliver Shaq’s argument, both with the right Shaq impression and the earnestness with which Shaq made the case six years ago.

Wembanyama could hardly get a line out before bursting into laughter.

We asked @wemby to recreate an iconic moment from Inside the NBA. His @SHAQ impression did not disappoint ? pic.twitter.com/2sqh3GF7V0 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 16, 2024

However, Wembanyama lowered his voice down what sounds like a full octave to sound like Shaq. Maybe the worldly San Antonio Spurs center has a future in acting or filling O’Neal’s seat on Inside the NBA himself.

The full original video is always worth another watch. Compare Wembanyama’s delivery with Shaq’s, but also try not to laugh watching Shaq passionately argue for his outright nonsensical calculation of fuel efficiency.

[NBA on TNT on X]