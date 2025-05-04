Photo Credit: Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Venus Williams, one of the biggest names in the history of tennis, will be part of TNT Sports’ upcoming French Open coverage.

The 2025 French Open will be the first in a 10-year deal with TNT Sports. Naturally, who will cover the event has been a talking point. A list of stars have already been announced (Andre Agassi and John McEnroe) or discussed (Jim Courier, Linsdsay Davenport) as possible names. An add that ran on TNT after Game 7 of the NBA Playoffs series between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers included those names, and more.

In addition to Agassi, McEnroe, Courier and Davenport, TNT’s French Open broadcast team will feature Chris Evert, Sloane Stephens, Caroline Wozniacki and Williams.

Venus Williams will be part of TNT’s French Open coverage. pic.twitter.com/8NHRHShYJd — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 4, 2025

Agassi, Courier and Evert are all former champions at Roland Garros. Agassi won in 1999 to complete his career Grand Slam, Courier won in 1991 and 1992 while Evert’s seven French Open championships are more than any woman. Additionally, McEnroe (1984), Williams (2002) and Stephens (2018) were all French Open finalists during their playing careers.

Play in the French Open is scheduled to begin on Sunday, May 25 and will conclude on Sunday, June 8.