The Savannah Bananas are heading to cable.

Per a Tuesday release, truTV will air five Savannah Bananas games in primetime this August and September, further bolstering the network’s sports lineup in its TNT Sports programming block.

Here’s the full schedule of games, along with their locations.

Friday, Aug. 16, 7 p.m. Harbor Park Stadium, Norfolk, VA

Friday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m. Historic Grayson Stadium, Savannah, GA

Friday, Aug. 30, 9 p.m. Smith’s Ballpark, Salt Lake City, UT

Friday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m. Principal Park, Des Moines, IA

Friday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m. Historic Grayson Stadium, Savannah, GA



The Bananas have become a viral baseball sensation in recent years, spawning both an ESPN series and a streaming deal with Stadium (in addition to back-to-back appearances on ESPN’s annual The Ocho broadcast takeover).

Bananas games are played under “banana ball” rules, which include a two-hour time limit per game, “points” being scored instead of runs, challenges on umpire calls, and other rule tweaks implemented to speed up the game and make it more exciting.

In addition to Bananas games, TNT Sports has added several other properties to truTV’s live sports block. This includes a package of Mountain West football games, beginning on Thursday, August 29, along with a commitment to the block through new and existing properties, including MLB, NBA, and NHL games, along with incoming properties NASCAR, Roland Garros tennis, and Big East basketball.

