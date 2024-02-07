Does someone on the TNT production staff have a grudge against the Dallas Mavericks?
Many NBA fans were asking that question Tuesday night, after a strange graphic flashed on the screen during the Mavs’ win against the Brooklyn Nets.
Late in the first quarter, Mavs forward Grant Williams drove the lane for a basket. Literally four seconds later, as the teams ran back down the court, TNT put a graphic at the bottom of the screen, featuring a Mavericks logo and “Scoreless in last 0:04 seconds.” The clock ticked up to 0:06 before it quickly vanished.
Maybe someone at TNT has a very high opinion of Luka Dončić and the Mavs, and think they should be scoring every few seconds. Some fans seemed to think someone there has a grudge and wanted to troll the Mavericks for a few seconds.
The most reasonable explanation: Those counters run, for both teams, the entire game. It’s how producers can instantaneously flash a graphic such as “scoreless in last 7:45.” A TNT producer just accidentally displayed that graphic. As some fans pointed out, it’s not the first time this has happened.
But plenty of fans noticed the glitch in the matrix. That’s good news — people are watching the game, and paying attention.
TNT has had more high-profile miscues recently. In late January, TNT reported that Doc Rivers had already been hired as the Milwaukee Bucks coach, confirming a report from “CNN Sports.”
In the Lakers-Clippers postgame, TNT is still going with a CNN report that Doc Rivers is being hired as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks.
Adam Lefkoe: "This according to CNN."
Jamal Crawford: "CNN?"
After that news was widely called into question, TNT stood by its report, until it was refuted by … TNT’s own NBA insider, Chris Haynes.
This might be a good place to point out that last year, Awful Announcing ranked the scorebugs on 13 local and national networks that cover NBA basketball. TNT ranked No. 1.
[Photo Credit: TNT]